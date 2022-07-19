Douglas County Coroner IDs stabbing homicide victim

Castle Rock Police Department

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 19, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified Joshua Schnell, 37, of Aurora, as the man stabbed to death on July 17 in Castle Rock.

The coroner’s office completed Schnell’s autopsy, and provided the information to investigators. That information will be released to the public when the investigation concludes.

The stabbing was first reported to authorities at about 9:30 p.m. July 17, when Castle Rock police officers were called to the rear of a commercial building at the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place.

According to an initial report from the Castle Rock Police Department, Jason Menton, 22, was located nearby and arrested as a suspect in the case.

The same report stated the officers do not believe Schnell and Menton knew each other. Police are investigating a motive for the attack.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Menton was arrested on felony charges of murder after deliberation, murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of menacing with a weapon. Menton remains in custody without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for official charges at 9 a.m. July 22.

According to court records, Menton also faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for a July 1 incident in Douglas County. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.