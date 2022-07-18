Castle Rock police arrest suspect in stabbing homicide





Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 18, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock police arrested a man suspected of stabbing an individual to death Sunday night near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place.

Police were dispatched to the area and directed behind a commercial building at about 9:30 p.m. July 17. Officers located Jason Menton, 22, near the scene of the incident and arrested him as a suspect.

According to a news release, police do not believe the victim and Menton knew each other and are investigating a motive for the attack.

Charges will be filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The victim’s identity will be released by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office after notifying next of kin.

According to court records, Menton also faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for a July 1 incident. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25.

No additional information will be released while Castle Rock police continue their investigation.