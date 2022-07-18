DougCo school resource officers receive national award

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 18, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Association of School Resource Officers recognized the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer team with its 2022 Model Agency award, which recognizes the “best of the best” in the U.S. for school safety.

The association honors agencies exemplifying training, policies and standards and creative and innovative school-based policing.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office also earned a 2022 Model Agency award. Darron Dunson and Andres Cardenas, of the Aurora Police Department, both earned Executive Citation awards and Sheri Duran, of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, earned the Regional Excellence Award for Region 10. The awards were presented on July 4 during the 2022 association conference held in Aurora.

Lt. Robert Rotherham, who leads the DougCo school resource officers, said his team now contains three Master School Resource Officers, and one of his officers earned a 2021 Regional Exceptional Service award — which is given to officers who demonstrate continuous, above and beyond sustained service to the school community.

The SRO team works in 52 schools across Douglas County, sharing the cost of funding the program with the Douglas County School District.

“The teamwork between DCSO and DCSD has allowed us to start the first Handle with Care program in the state to safeguard the emotional stability of our students and promote a healthy learning environment,” Rotherham said, additionally noting the juvenile unit provides instructors for Youth Education and Safety in School, educating students on the dangers of drugs, bullying, cyber-crimes and many other teen related issues.

All of DougCo’s school officers are certified through the national association, which requires attending basic and advanced training. In addition, all supervisors have attended the association’s supervisor and management course.

Rotherham said the sheriff’s office collaboration with Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting method, allows “unprecedented and exclusive access to communicate directly with the tipster.”

Rotherham also noted the implementation of: