Final ‘Coffee with a Cop’ summer series event scheduled in Highlands Ranch

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 15, 2022

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The fourth “Coffee with a Cop” of the summer in Highlands Ranch is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. on July 20.

The event will be at the Westridge Recreation Center, 9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd., with free coffee and donuts for attendees.

The Highlands Ranch Community Association and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office collaborate on the event to help facilitate informal, relaxed conversations with deputies, residents, and business owners.