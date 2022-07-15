New traffic pattern starts Monday for DougCo residents commuting to Meridian

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 15, 2022

(Englewood, Colo.) Traffic could be slower on Lincoln Avenue as drivers adjust to a new traffic alignment, beginning at 6 a.m. on July 18.

Meridian Boulevard at Lincoln Avenue will shift traffic from the south to the north side of the street, facilitating further construction. Two-way, head-to-head traffic will continue on Meridian Boulevard, but Southbound Havana Street will remain closed.

Access to local businesses will remain open.

The Meridian Metropolitan District and Douglas County will continue construction to improve safety and mobility at this intersection, resulting in a reconfigured intersection with replacement traffic signals for Havana Street and Meridian Boulevard and Maroon Circle and Meridian Boulevard intersections.

Drivers approaching Meridian from the north should use Iverness Parkway. To access the area from E-470, use South Peoria Street to Belford Avenue.