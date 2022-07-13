Larkspur, CO

DougCo Frontage Road traffic signal project nears completion

Heather Willard

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 13, 2022

(Larkspur, Colo.) A two-phase project responding to crash data and citizen feedback at West Frontage Road and Tomah Road intersection is nearing completion.

The first project phase, completed in 2018, added a right turn lane from southbound West Frontage Road to westbound Tomah Road, increasing accessibility and safety for area residents.

Phase two, expected to be completed this year, will add a traffic signal. Douglas County has spent $504,424 on design and construction, and the Colorado Department of Transportation will pay for ongoing maintenance after it’s installed..

On July 20, Douglas County engineers and CDOT will meet with BNSF Railway, which owns the railroad running parallel to Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, to discuss any final issues or complications to determine if and when to activate the signal. The signal is connected to BNSF’s rail crossing to coordinate road and train traffic.

# tomah road# frontage road# cdot# bnsf rail# dougco

Comments / 0

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
378 followers

