Colorado State Patrol reports over 600 crashes last year involved lane drifting

Mike, the Colorado State Patrol’s newest spokesperson. Colorado State Patrol

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 11, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) The Colorado State Patrol issued over 14,600 citations last year for lane violations as the agency lowered its tolerance for those offenses. Now, the agency again urges drivers to stay alert about lane placement.

After reviewing crash and citation data, the agency discovered motorists cited for a lane violation by the Colorado State Patrol also engaged in other unsafe behaviors, including driving aggressively, driving distracted or driving while impaired.

“Going back over data from the last three years, only one other human factor could compete with these three behaviors - driver inexperience,” said Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief.

“This suggests that the vast majority of lane violations are for reasons that can be controlled and stopped. And, to be clear, the largest groups of people committing the offenses of distracted, impaired and aggressive driving aren’t our newest drivers.”

Troopers have been tasked with continued low tolerance on lane violations throughout the year-long campaign called “Stay in Your Lane.” This campaign is designed to remind people to control their lane position based on their current driving environment. With Mike’s help, it also aims to bring attention to three of the most common and avoidable behaviors that contribute to lane violations — driving aggressively, driving distracted or driving while impaired.

“I don’t know about you, but driving has become one of the most dangerous things I do in my day,” said ‘Mike’ in an advertisement. “I just don’t think the average Joe — or the average Mike — is getting the message.”

Mike represents the average Coloradoan driver and will illustrate some of the biggest issues on the roadways, including a dramatic rise in fatal crashes, impaired driving and speeding .

The Colorado Department of Transportation has reported 10 crashes in Douglas County resulting in 12 deaths so far this year. During January through June 2021, the county had 12 crashes resulting in 12 deaths, according to CDOT.

In 2021, Colorado’s fatal vehicle crashes hit a 20-year high, rising at least 22% from 2020. The patrol said a surge of impaired drivers likely caused a rise to over 700 deaths statewide.

The Denver metro region as a whole — including Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Gilpin and Jefferson counties — has had 130 fatal crashes in 2022, rising far above the other four CDOT regions and accounting for over a third of Colorado’s 333 fatal crashes reported so far this year.

The Colorado State Patrol reminded drivers that the primary lane position for vehicles in normal circumstances is the center of the lane. This helps ensure that drivers are reducing their risk of costly and potentially deadly collisions.

“Last year your Colorado State troopers investigated over 600 injury and fatal crashes that were found to be caused by someone traveling outside of their designated lane,” said Packard.