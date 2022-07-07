DougCo Health Department announces curbside hazardous waste program

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 7, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents can now rid their homes of hazardous waste, such as paint, car oil or batteries, by calling and scheduling a pickup.

The Douglas County Health Department launched a year-round, low-cost household hazardous waste removal service through a partnership with Waste Management. The service replaces annual events for waste drop-off. Residents pay $30 and can schedule a pickup by calling 1-800-449-7587 or visiting wmatyourdoor.com/residential .

Many household products are harmful to pets, wildlife, sanitation workers, community health, and the regional environment if the chemicals are poured into the plumbing, storm sewer, or trash. Safely disposing of household hazardous materials helps protect water quality, conserves space in landfills and reduces illegal dumping.

Waste Management accepts these items during home collections :

Household cleansers and other chemicals (rust remover, bleach, ammonia, paint stripper)

Automotive products (motor oil and filters, polish, waxes, vehicle batteries, upholstery cleaners)

Consumer electronics (CDs, fax machines, cell phones, gaming systems)

Paint products (latex, caulk, sealer, oil-based paint, wood preservatives)

Batteries of any size, including rechargeable models.

Thermometers and thermostats

Garden chemicals (herbicide, insect sprays, pesticide)

Fluorescent light bulbs

Sharps, syringes, needles and lancets

Pool chemicals

Asbestos, ammunition , explosives and commercial chemicals are not accepted.

Waste Management created the partnership with the Douglas County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division, which works to prevent foodborne illnesses in restaurants and the spread of communicable diseases in childcare facilities, body art facilities, and water systems; as well as mitigating other environmental conditions that could be harmful to the health of the community.