DougCo sheriff, Wholly Kicks partner to collect new shoes

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 6, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Non-profit organization Wholly Kicks and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are collecting new shoes for economically disadvantaged Coloradoans or individuals experiencing homelessness.

Shoes can be donated from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 11 at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The partners want to collect brand-new, sturdy or athletic shoes of all sizes for all ages. Monetary donations are also welcomed — each pair costs about $20.

Tyg Taylor founded Wholly Kicks to collect new, sturdy shoes and help alleviate the economic burden for individuals or families that may not have the available income to replace old “kicks.” His organization works with agencies, like law enforcement and shelters, to connect with economically disadvantaged groups of people in addition to giving shoes to case workers, schools and directly to individuals on the street.

Taylor’s goal is for each person seeking a pair of shoes to interact one-on-one with a worker, ensuring those receiving help feel heard, seen and valued by those providing aid. In the past three years, his charity has facilitated giving over 7,000 pairs of shoes to individuals in the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs, and now Douglas County.

Sergeant Jeffrey Miller, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office public relations officer, said the law enforcement agency is partnering with Wholly Kicks to further its impact in Aurora and Denver.

“We all can understand how hard it is to walk through life with footwear that does not properly fit or beyond wearability,” Miller said. “A pair of new, properly-fitting shoes can make all the difference in the world and can hopefully give some people the desire and confidence they need to take the steps they need to get back on their feet.”

“Our staff really does care about our community, which includes the homeless, and want them to be safe and healthy,” Miller said.

Taylor said giving individuals their own, new items is an important distinction. Wholly Kicks does not accept used shoes, even lightly-used footwear. It also does not accept shoes like flip-flops or shoes that will not endure for long periods of walking. He welcomes the potential shoes from the DougCo drive.

“Somewhere down the road, someone is going to be at a shelter, on the street, et cetera, and they’re going to receive the shoes and be grateful,” he said, noting that each pair of shoes provides a direct but anonymous link from the gifter to the recipient.

“You’re giving someone a break in their life so they don’t have to scramble for rent or groceries — it gives them an amazing breather — it’s so much bigger than just the shoes.”