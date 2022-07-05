DougCo deputies seek suspect who fled on foot from I-25 crash near Larkspur

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / July 5, 2022

(Larkspur, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in a 12:30 p.m., July 5 crash on I-25 near milepost 171 in Larkspur after he fled on foot.

Sergeant Jeff Miller, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said a driver involved in the crash and a witness attempted to contact the suspect, but he was uncooperative and began running toward Larkspur.

Deputies reported the male suspect is 5’8” and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and headed toward the intersection of Spruce Mountain Road and Perry Park Avenue.

Miller said the other party involved in the highway crash appears to be uninjured, and the suspect’s injuries are unknown.

The DougCo Sheriff’s Office can be notified of anyone matching the suspect’s description or acting suspiciously by calling 9-1-1.