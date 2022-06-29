Weekly narrowly wins Republican sheriff nomination

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Darren Weekly received the most votes for Douglas County Sheriff in the Republican primary, according to the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder .

Weekly , a captain in the sheriff’s office with 28 years of law enforcement experience received 34.49% of the 58,733 ballots cast in the race. John Anderson, a retired Castle Rock Police Department commander with a 40-year career in law enforcement, received 33.39% of the total votes, leaving just 646 votes between the two candidates.

Weekly previously held the ranks of corporal, sergeant and lieutenant. He also serves as a field training officer, K-9 handler, SWAT team commander, undercover narcotics detective and a persons crimes detective. He also works as a coordinator for the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

Weekly’s campaign platform featured goals to:

Make the sheriff’s office more efficient while adding patrol officers

Provide compassionate, lawful responses to homeless individuals

Maintain strong relationships with the Douglas County School District to collaborate on school safety

Increaseg the number of Community Response Co-Responder Teams to help address mental health crises

Ensure deputies are trained on the latest tactics, equipment, case law and de-escalation techniques available.

Weekly also garnered several endorsements from influential groups and individuals, such as former Gov. Bill Owens, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, South Metro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 47 and several of the surrounding county’s sheriffs.

Anderson’s platform includes similar staples — reallocating office resources to address school safety, homelessness, rising crime rates, human trafficking and senior safety; contribute more funding to training and personnel and away from properties; and assessing how re-purposing the Douglas County Detention Facility’s medical unit could help address mental health.