Want to see July 4 fireworks in DougCo? Here's where to go

Citizens shoot fireworks in Pueblo, July 2021. Photo by Heather Willard.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Ongoing drought conditions will put a damper on Douglas County’s fireworks celebrations. Stage 1 Restrictions throughout the county, spurred officials in municipalities like Englewood and Castle Rock to cancel fireworks displays.

Those restrictions also make it illegal to light private fireworks. Violating fire restrictions is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Parker officials plan to substitute the annual fireworks display with a 150-drone light show at Salisbury Park, 12010 N. Motsenbocker Rd. The 12-minute aerial display starts at 9:30 p.m. July 4 and features multiple designs and choreographed movements from a fleet of drones set to music.

The caution comes after Sheriff Tony Spurlock enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county on April 21. Conditions are not expected to improve before July 4 although there is rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service Boulder.

A few public fireworks displays are still planned in Douglas County, including:

Lone Tree: 9:30 p.m. July 4, launched from 9830 Sky Ridge Ave.

Highlands Ranch: 9:30 p.m. July 4, at Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control warned Coloradans who use fireworks to follow safety precautions. Sparklers alone typically cause about one-fourth of all injuries during each year’s Fourth of July celebrations, according to the National Fire Protection Agency.

Amateurs who set off fireworks caused an estimated 19,500 fires and generated around 9,000 emergency room visits over the entire year in the U.S. in 2018.

To prevent fires, the state fire division encourages everyone who participates in the Fourth of July holiday to find alternative ways to celebrate, such as glow sticks.

“A fun and exciting Fourth of July season that is safe is our top priority,” said Chris Brunette, Douglas County Fire and Life Safety section chief. “That's why you should leave the big shows to the pros.”

Information on fire restrictions and bans can change rapidly.

Get the most current information from your local county sheriff or the Forest Service.