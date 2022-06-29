DougCo law enforcement officials look for vehicle registration scofflaws

Heather Willard

(Nima Sarram / Unsplash)

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 28, 2022

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County law enforcement officials are looking for expired vehicle registrations and plan to focus on the issue starting June 29 through July 20.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, City of Lone Tree Police Department, Parker Police Department and Colorado State Patrol will crack down on vehicle registrations. According to the Colorado Motor Vehicle Law Resource Book, anyone stopped without registration can be fined. Failing to register a vehicle on time results in a $25 per month late fee, with a one-month grace period, and can accrue up to $100.

Expired registration has become an increasing problem across the state, not only locally in Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

If someone is contacted for having an expired temporary license plate, they are subject to the same fines and surcharges as a normal plate as well as additional penalties totaling $67.

Additional enforceable items include proper placement of the expiration stickers on the license plates, operating a vehicle without license plates, operating a vehicle with license plates that are not associated with that vehicle, failing to register a vehicle in Colorado after establishing residency as outlined in statute, not having a front license plate attached, operating a vehicle with a cover over the rear license plate, and registering a vehicle in a county other than the one you live. All of these have varying penalties that range from total fines and surcharges of $22 to a mandatory summons into court.

“Having your vehicle properly registered and insured is the law and we always implore our citizens to follow the law," said Sheriff Tony Spurlock. "When they don’t we have to hold them accountable. The fees from the vehicle registration go towards many worthy services, including your local law enforcement as well as the maintenance of the roads in Douglas County.”

Proactive DougCo residents can renew their vehicle registrations at King Soopers locations using a Colorado MVExpress self-service kiosk. To find the nearest kiosk, visit www.douglas.co.us/motorvehicle/motor-vehicle-kiosks/.

Coloradans can use the kiosks to renew personal automobiles, pickup trucks, motorcycles, motor homes, utility trailers and camper trailers. It will not renew speciality license plates, including disabled veterans.

