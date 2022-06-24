DougCo commissioners cancel temp homeless shelter purchase after complaints

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 24, 2022

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners canceled a plan to spend over $206,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money on 17 temporary shelters and a 400-square-foot services center from Pallet after a chaotic town hall on homelessness.

Dozens of residents attended, many speaking candidly about not wanting to have people experiencing homelessness in the community.

The county established its homeless initiative focused on compassion, code enforcement, community services and communications. To achieve that, the county established a Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Response Team through the Douglas County Community Foundation.

The county commissioners also began authorization to buy the shelters, and hadn’t determined a location.

A spokesperson for the county confirmed the cancellation, saying, “During a recent work session, staff was directed to put the purchase of the pallets on the Business Meeting agenda meeting for 6/28. Two commissioners asked that the item be removed from the meeting agenda. There is not another meeting scheduled to discuss the future of the Pallets idea.”

Lora Thomas and George Teal asked to remove the purchase discussion.

The county needs a shelter so law enforcement can legally require individuals to leave private or city property. This will help with code enforcement, according to Commissioner Abe Laydon. He said the county’s goal was to offer an aesthetic shelter with case management for the homeless.

County residents criticize Pallet shelters

Many who spoke during the town hall disagreed with establishing a shelter within the county, arguing that it could draw some of the homeless population from Denver and Aurora to the area. Some, including Laydon, said they observe drug paraphernalia, alcohol bottles and trash found at encampments within Douglas County.

The Pallet houses do not include any bathrooms, which drew questions from citizens concerned with sanitary conditions.

Commissioners Thomas and Teal voted against including bathrooms from Pallet in the project. Teal opposed including bathrooms because they require water and sewer for installation. Instead they planned to install portable toilets.

“Our view is that this is not their forever home, this is sand in your gears, you have to have a sobriety requirement, job application in place, gotta be out of sight and moved along,” Laydon said.

One citizen spoke at length against using taxpayer money to provide any aid to homeless communities, calling it a choice to be homeless or drug addicted. Other residents applauded.

Law enforcement add perspective

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Duffy, who participated in the meeting, said he met with the commanders of the Lone Tree, Parker and Castle Rock Police departments and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 to help tackle the seemingly daily rise in calls involving homelessness.

“I think there’s a lot of misconceptions…a lot of preconceived notions of what you see, or what you think you see,” Duffy said. “Just so far this year, from January to May, Douglas County patrol officers have contacted 114 homeless people that we have been called to or have come across.”

Duffy said of the calls, 88% were for men and 12% regarded women. Almost all of the women are escaping domestic violence, Duffy said.

“They’re living in their cars and they’re escaping domestic abuse — no, that’s not a choice,” Duffy said. “They’re not drug addicts, they’re not thieves, they’re escaping abuse, and the only place they can stay that is safe is their car.”

Duffy added that of the 114 calls, most (32%) are for welfare checks; followed by suspicious persons and then unwanted person calls. He discussed how many people travel into the county on RTD, plan to return to Denver, and don’t commit crimes.

“We cannot arrest our way out of this,” Duffy said.