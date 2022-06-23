Castle Rock police cite 4th most drivers during May Click it or Ticket

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Law enforcement across Colorado cited 907 drivers during the May Click It or Ticket enforcement period, issuing fines and reminders always to use seat belts.

From May 16 to June 5, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 64 law enforcement agencies partnered for the year’s largest seat belt law enforcement period. A total of 907 drivers were cited during the statewide enforcement, including 24 drivers with an improperly restrained child in the vehicle.

The law enforcement agencies that issued the most citations were the Colorado Springs Police Department (141), Thornton Police Department (95), Broomfield Police Department (77) and Castle Rock Police Department (76).

“We are grateful for the partnership with CDOT and the other agencies across the state to get the word out about seatbelts,” said Mark Galvan, Castle Rock Police Department’s special operations commander.

“Seatbelts save lives and this is an easy way to get the message across to our residents. No matter the length of the trip, they should always buckle up.”

A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found high visibility enforcement of traffic laws reduces dangerous driving behaviors. The collected data shows seat belt use rates increase an average of 3.5 percentage points after safety campaigns.

“We step up seat belt enforcement as an important deterrent for unbuckled drivers,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol.

“The same people who make a choice to gamble with their lives in the event of a crash, offer up all sorts of excuses as a law enforcement officer writes up their citations. Our hope is that it serves as a reminder to wear a seat belt every time.”

A reported 86% of Coloradans choose to buckle up behind the wheel, falling behind the national average of 90% of drivers who use seat belts.

“There are 120,000 crashes in Colorado each year. Having your seat belt fastened can significantly increase your odds of survival,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the highway safety Office at CDOT.

“Although most Coloradans use their seat belts, we need to do more to get all people to buckle up. This will dramatically reduce fatal crashes in the state and spare families the grief of losing a loved one.”