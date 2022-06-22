Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock cancels July 4 fireworks show, citing dry weather

Heather Willard

(Designecologist / Unsplash)

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock Fire and Rescue canceled the town's Fourth of July fireworks show due to ongoing dry weather conditions.

Officials pointed to increasing fire dangers in the town for their decision to call off the show proactively. Sheriff Tony Spurlock enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions for the county on April 21. Conditions are not expected to improve before July 4 and could potentially worsen.

Under the fire restriction, some fireworks can be sold, but the Stage 1 fire restrictions block private use.

It is only legal to discharge private fireworks on the Fourth of July if there are no fire restrictions.

“In the unlikely event conditions improve, and Stage 1 restrictions are lifted, it would be legal to discharge fireworks only on July 4,” the Town noted in a press release. “That said, conditions are likely to shift the other way, toward Stage 2 restrictions.”

Stage 2 restrictions prohibit selling and using fireworks. Additionally, all professional fireworks displays – public and private – are banned.

Officials will reschedule the fireworks display for later in the year if the sheriff drops restrictions and fire conditions improve.

Stage 1 restrictions also limit any kind of open burning.

