How DougCo law enforcement tackle decades-old cold cases

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Roger Dean was killed in his Lone Tree home on Nov. 21, 1985, and over 30 years later, law enforcement named a suspect who is now behind bars in the Douglas County Detention Center.

Michael Jefferson, 65, is charged with two first-degree felony counts of murder and a third first-degree felony charge of kidnapping/attempting to imprison a victim. He is being held without bond as the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office prosecutes the case.

The efforts of volunteers and detectives working in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit secured his arrest, according to Sheriff Tony Spurlock. Police caught Jefferson after DNA found on a water bottle from the scene led them across state lines to him.

Dean’s murder is one of dozens of cases the DougCo Sheriff hopes to solve through the Cold Case Unit. Spurlock created the unit, drawing on his experience as the office’s investigations commander in the 1990s through early 2000s.

First, he set up a team of civilian volunteers — lawyers, doctors, business owners and other knowledgeable citizens — to review cold case homicides. The volunteers reinvestigate the case with a fresh perspective, looking through each piece of evidence and every report before turning over their notes to DougCo detectives.

“It has been incredibly successful, in part because we put resources into it,” Spurlock said.

The cold case unit’s work led to the conviction of James Clanton, 65, who was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski on Jan. 16, 1980.

“We’ve been lucky,” Spurlock said, “But there’s also been some incredible skill that went into these cases.”

Chris Wilcox, 18th Judicial District Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney, said technological advances allowed the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to catch Clanton. Solving the case still matters to the community 40 years later.

The cold case unit focuses on homicides because the families of victims struggle with the consequences whether the case is six months or 50 years old.

“Folks are still dealing with it, and the consequences and the stress, and the trauma and frustration that builds up over looking and begging for answers and not getting them,” Wilcox said.

“It takes an incredible toll on a community, and it takes an incredible toll on society,” he said.

The DougCo Sheriff’s Office unit formed a strong partnership with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s cold case unit. The unit, created in 2013, includes a full time prosecutor and paralegal support.

“We don’t have a dedicated investigator specifically, we do rely on some of our investigators, but mostly it’s about partnerships with agencies,” said Wilcox, noting that not all law enforcement agencies have dedicated cold case units. He said the creation of the DougCo unit has helped prosecution as there are too many cases for a single attorney to properly investigate.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s database, there are 175 open cold cases in the 18th Judicial District. Spurlock said cases become “cold” after a year with no new developments.

Wilcox said the longer a cold case sits, the more likely evidence or witnesses will no longer be available for the investigation. He noted retirements and deaths of deputies and detectives, as well as witnesses and even suspects, creates roadblocks to finding justice for survivors.

“Anything we can do to encourage people to come forward…it’s just really important that anyone who thinks they know something comes forward so we can talk about it,” Wilcox said.

“You just never know what that next step is going to be. Sometimes it’s a witness that’s just in a better place, sometimes it’s somebody that’s not addicted to drugs, sometimes it’s DNA — but all that stuff helps us move a little bit closer.”