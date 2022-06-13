Why no red flag day in DougCo despite high temps and breezy conditions?

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Although residents might see and smell smoke in Douglas County this week, the fire is in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Concerned citizens have called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center about the smoke in Douglas County. Bruno Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Boulder, said the smoke should mostly remain in the higher atmosphere, with little reaching ground levels. Another fire in Saguache County just north of Del Norte is also sending smoke into Colorado’s atmosphere.

Douglas County’s current high temperatures, breezy conditions and low chances for afternoon thunderstorms usually leads the National Weather Service to issue a warning or watch for fires, such as a Red Flag warning. That is not the case on June 13, Rodriguez said.

“Today, we’re looking at another very hot day, very similar to Saturday, maybe even warmer,” Rodriguez said. “Temperatures will be right around 100 degrees across the urban corridor, dry and breezy but mostly clear, especially this afternoon, aside from a little bit of smoke.”

Recent rain storms led to green, wet growth across much of Douglas County and the Denver metro area. Utilizing data and reports from local scientists and wildfire experts, meteorologists check all factors that lead to prime fire conditions.

“At the moment, the fuels for most of our forecast area are green and not susceptible to burning conditions,” Rodriguez said.

Nonetheless, people need to take care when dealing with fire, sparks or activities that could lead to sparks. In addition, no substantial rainfall is currently forecasted in the next few days, Rodriguez said.

Elevated fire weather conditions are forecast for June 14-16. Monsoonal moisture will arrive