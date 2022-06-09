Basement fire at Highlands Ranch home closes road for 2 hours

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Units from the South Metro Fire Districts responded about 7:10 p.m. June 8 to a house fire near Poston Parkway and East Wildcat Reserve Parkway in Littleton. No injuries were reported, and the residents were not at home when the fire was reported.

Dispatch was contacted by a neighbor who saw a fire in the home’s backyard, initially thought to be coming from a grill and possibly extending toward the structure.

The first firefighters on scene saw smoke coming from the back of the house and the safety officer found heat signatures coming from the lower windows, indicating that the fire was coming from the basement.

While firefighters battled the blaze, deputies closed Windridge Circle between Braeburn Place and Trotwood Way . The road reopened by 10 p.m.

Fire crews found a well-established fire had burned through the first floor of the home. The crews searched the second floor to ensure the home was vacants.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued the homeowners’ corgi upon arrival. No injuries were reported.

The West Douglas County Fire Protection District’s Mashal’s Office is investigating the fire. The preliminary investigation shows the fire was accidental, but the cause hasn’t been determined. Other responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Arapahoe Rescue Patrol.