Parker Police set summer events to teach kids about crime, safety

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is planning two upcoming events for kids to engage with law enforcement and learn about crime and safety in their community.

The first is the annual Summer Kick-Off event at Discovery Park, 20115 Mainstreet, from 9-11:30 a.m. on June 8. Morning events include story time with Police Chief Jim Tsurapas, who plans to read a few of his favorite stories starting at 9 a.m.

Be sure to bring along your children’s bicycles for the Bike Rodeo. Parker police officers will teach local children how to ride a bicycle and provide lessons about bike safety by leading kids through a discussion and a bicycle obstacle course. Participants must wear closed-toed shoes and helmets.

The event will also offer opportunities to visit police vehicles and hold casual conversations with patrol officers. Coffee will be available for adults and root beer floats for kids.

Partner groups like the Parker Arts, Culture and Events Center, the Parker Library and the Town of Parker will hold activities and share information about other upcoming youth programs.

Registration is also open for the Parker Police Department’s second youth event this summer: the annual Teen Police Academy , scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on July 11-15.

Commissioned officers will lead academy participants through an array of police activities, including a mock crime scene, laps around a high-speed driving track, a K-9 presentation and a use of force simulation.