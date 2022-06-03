Parker, CO

Parker Police set summer events to teach kids about crime, safety

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEmEr_0fzkYlSG00
Parker Police Department

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is planning two upcoming events for kids to engage with law enforcement and learn about crime and safety in their community.

The first is the annual Summer Kick-Off event at Discovery Park, 20115 Mainstreet, from 9-11:30 a.m. on June 8. Morning events include story time with Police Chief Jim Tsurapas, who plans to read a few of his favorite stories starting at 9 a.m.

Be sure to bring along your children’s bicycles for the Bike Rodeo. Parker police officers will teach local children how to ride a bicycle and provide lessons about bike safety by leading kids through a discussion and a bicycle obstacle course. Participants must wear closed-toed shoes and helmets.

The event will also offer opportunities to visit police vehicles and hold casual conversations with patrol officers. Coffee will be available for adults and root beer floats for kids.

Partner groups like the Parker Arts, Culture and Events Center, the Parker Library and the Town of Parker will hold activities and share information about other upcoming youth programs.

Registration is also open for the Parker Police Department’s second youth event this summer: the annual Teen Police Academy, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on July 11-15.

Commissioned officers will lead academy participants through an array of police activities, including a mock crime scene, laps around a high-speed driving track, a K-9 presentation and a use of force simulation.

Teens in grades 9-12 can register online at parkerpolice.org. All applicants are subject to a background check prior to acceptance, and preference is given to Parker residents. Applicants are requested to attend all five classes. Contact Bri Rock at, brock@parkeronline.org for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# coffee with a cop# bike rodeo# community policing# police engagement# crime and safety

Comments / 1

Published by

Public safety reporter in DougCo, Denver metro. Previously: Pueblo Chieftain public safety reporter, Athens Messenger associate editor. Caffeine fiend, cat mom and lover of all things spooky.

Broomfield, CO
242 followers

More from Heather Willard

Denver, CO

Central 70 Express Lane opens for testing on June 7

(Aurora, Colo.) Regular travelers of the westbound portion of I-70 between I-225 and Colorado Boulevard will soon have another lane. Starting at 5 a.m. on June 7, the Colorado Department of Transportation will open the newly completed Express Lane for testing by all motorists. The testing period will allow officials to ensure toll system components work correctly. The test period will end by early 2023, then tolls begin.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado law enforcement seizes 2M fentanyl doses so far in 2022

CSP Col. Matthew Packard discusses fentanyl seizures on June 1, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) (Golden, Colo.) During the first five months of 2022, law enforcement in Colorado seized over 2 million dosage units of fentanyl — more than was seized during 2022 and more than 331% up from 2021, according to data presented June 1 by the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo deputy fired, arrested on charges of smuggling jail contraband, alleged misconduct with inmates

(Douglas County, Colo.) A former Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with allegedly attempting to bring contraband items into the detention facility where she worked. She also faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Flying over Memorial Day? Here’s how DEN travelers can protect their cars

(Aditya Rathod | Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Nearly 730,000 Coloradoans are projected by AAA Colorado to contribute to the expected crowds of over 39.2 million Memorial Day travelers this weekend.

Read full story
4 comments
Parker, CO

Parker reports rise in assaults, overall crime during 2021

(Parker, Colo.) Crime is on the rise across America, according to FBI data, and Parker is echoing the trend, according to the Parker Police Department’s 2021 Annual Report. Assaults and sex offenses in Parker rose during 2019-2021, with sex offenses rising from 41 reports in 2019 to 57 in 2021 and simple assaults rising from 172 reports in 2019 to 211 in 2021.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents dispose of over 800 pounds of unused medications

Sheriff’s Office employees collect medication on April 30, 2022.Douglas County Sheriff's Office. (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents surrendered over 800 pounds of expired or unused medication at the end of April for the National Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual National Drug Take Back Day.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents can map their wildfire risk through interactive tool

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents can learn more about the risk to their properties through an interactive web map launched by the Douglas County Commissioners. The map uses the Wildland-Urban Interface Risk index outlined by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control’s 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Plan. It shows residents how housing density, flame length data and response functions combine to represent potential impacts of a fire due to the surrounding biodiversity.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Lockheed Martin Space seeks partnerships for DougCo Ignite Lab

Lockheed Martin engineers prepare to integrate the second SBIRS GEO-2 spacecraft’s two equipment panels with the core structure.Lockheed Martin SBIRS. (Douglas County, Colo.) Businesses, students and residents of Douglas County have a new resource in their communities: an accelerator lab built by Lockheed Martin Space in partnership with Douglas County.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker, Lone Tree and Castle Rock collect phones for crime victims

(Eirik Solheim / Unsplash) (Douglas County, Colo.) Residents of Douglas County donated hundreds of old communication devices to the Castle Rock, Lone Tree and Parker Police Departments in April, helping mark Crime Victims Awareness Week and helping crime victims across the U.S.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado law officers begin three-week seat belt enforcement period

CDOT urges drivers and passengers to buckle up. (Colorado) According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2021, over a third of Colorado’s traffic fatalities involved unrestrained passengers or drivers.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo zoning dispute morphs into record retention argument

(Tingey Injury Law Firm / Unsplash) (Douglas County, Colo.) A legal dispute over zoning violations morphed to include concerns about maintaining video security records at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Read full story
3 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Crimes of opportunity increase in Highlands Ranch

Images of suspected thieves and a getaway vehicle in Highlands Ranch and Parker.DCSO Twitter. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Crime is on the rise in Highlands Ranch, especially crimes of opportunity, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The office reported total crime in the area increased by 7%, according to the county’s 2021 Statistics Summary.

Read full story
5 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff names Highlands Ranch crash hot spot

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County drivers were involved in 20% more crashes in 2021 than when 2020?, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s 2021 Statistic Summary.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff's report shows 21% increase in violent crime

(Douglas County, Colo.) The county’s crime rate is growing faster than its population, according to the 2021 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Statistics Summary. The report shows Douglas County’s population grew by 2% during 2021, while overall crime increased by 8%. Between 2017 and 2021, crime in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction increased by 9%, while the population grew by 8%, according to the summary.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Suspect in deadly Castle Rock house fire arrested in Florida

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Florida law enforcement captured a suspect named in an ongoing death investigation spurred by a Castle Rock house fire, according to the Castle Rock Police Department.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora police crack down on street racers

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police began a targeted enforcement on May 1 against street races, hoping to slow down and deter potential racers. Agent Matthew Longshore, a public information officer for the Aurora Police Department, said the enforcement was authorized by City Council in July 2021 through a city ordinance. The ordinance allows law enforcement to identify vehicles used in street races or other crimes and follow-up later. This could potentially involve towing a vehicle, incentivizing owners to make appearances in court.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock house fire victim’s son named suspect

Pictured is suspect Matthew Buchanan and the vehicle he was last seen driving.Photos provided by the Castle Rock Police. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Police named a suspect in connection to a house fire and what the department is calling a “suspicious” death in Terrain last week. The suspect was previously named a person of interest on April 27.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Retired Castle Rock Commander seeks DougCo sheriff office

(John Anderson for Sheriff) (Douglas County, Colo.) John Anderson promises to beef up patrols to protect residents if he’s elected Douglas County Sheriff. Anderson, who also ran for the office in 2014, said the county has kept about 11 road patrol officers on a standard shift since 2006. Between 2006 and 2021, Douglas County’s population grew from 263,621 to 368,990.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy