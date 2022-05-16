Parker, Lone Tree and Castle Rock collect phones for crime victims

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Residents of Douglas County donated hundreds of old communication devices to the Castle Rock, Lone Tree and Parker Police Departments in April, helping mark Crime Victims Awareness Week and helping crime victims across the U.S.

Crime Victims’ Awareness Week, celebrated nationally on April 24-30, helps remove barriers crime victims face.Jennifer Roger-Flynn, victim services coordinator for the Lone Tree Police Department, discovered the 9-1-1 Cell Phone Bank in 2019 and, alongside her peers in the Parker and Castle Rock Police departments, launched the annual Douglas County cell phone drive to funnel gently-used devices to the organization.

Flynn noted many events are hosted throughout the Denver metro area to mark Crime Victims’ Awareness Week, and wanted to help the community get involved in a tangible way.

The 9-1-1 Cell Phone Bank collects used devices — mobile phones, smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, tablets, etc. — and refurbishes them for crime victims in contact with law enforcement. If the device is unusable, the organization properly recycles it. Law enforcement agencies and nonprofits located across the U.S. then receive the refurbished devices upon request.

“All phones are wiped of data and refurbished,” Flynn said. “In turn we request those phones for use with victims of crime. Most often its victims of domestic violence that we are providing those for.”

Together, the three departments collected 434 phones/devices during the weeklong drive, with Castle Rock drawing in 231 devices.

“Although we are individual departments, we work really close together, not just on this project, but others as well,” said Debbie Binks, victim advocate for the Castle Rock Police Department. “I know these ladies have my back, and they know I have theirs. (The drive) is team building, it’s everything you want it to be, it’s incredible.”

Binks noted that Castle Rock may have had the most phones donated, but will typically use only a handful of phones during a year.

“The phones that are donated go to help victims service programs nationwide,” Binks said. “There are many, many people — including our community — that benefit from this as well.”

Amanda Hollander, victim services coordinator for the Parker Police Department, said the devices give crime victims access they might not otherwise have, especially in situations of domestic violence.

“Maybe an abuser frequently takes their phone, so in turn we can provide them a cellphone, whether it’s a 9-1-1 phone or data-accessed phone that can allow them to call for emergency help,” Hollander said. “Or even, maybe their abuser prohibits them from contacting their family and friends, now they have a data phone to call their mom, their family and friends, to maybe have support. Not every victim is ready to leave, so we want to at least ensure their safety during that time.”

Flynn noted other Colorado law enforcement agencies contact Lone Tree Police because the department has the devices.

“Most recently an Arapahoe County victim witness specialist contacted me, she had a victim of domestic violence who needed a data phone,” Flynn said. “So we were able to get that to her and get (the victim) out of the state.”

The end of the drive is not the end of opportunities to donate. Anyone who has gently used phones or devices can donate their devices at each agency.