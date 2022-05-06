DougCo sheriff names Highlands Ranch crash hot spot

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County drivers were involved in 20% more crashes in 2021 than when 2020?, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s 2021 Statistic Summary.

Of these, 87% were non-injury crashes. However, eight were fatal, and the sheriff’s office determined crashes involving injuries increased 63% during 2021. The statistics in the summary do not include crimes from Aurora, Castle Rock, Littleton, Lone Tree or Parker, as those municipalities have their own police forces.

According to the statistical summary , the most significant crash hot spots in Douglas County were:

On University Boulevard, between Highlands Ranch Parkway (Colorado Boulevard) and Cresthill Lane, where a total of 51 crashes were reported in 2021 and 40 in 2020.

The Highlands Ranch Town Center area, where in 2021 there were a total of 26 crashes reported at Lucent Boulevard and at Broadway. In 2020, there were 28 crashes at that intersection.

On Quebec Street, between Business Center Drive and County Line Road, where a total of 33 crashes were reported in 2021 and 27 in 2020.

Other 2021 top crash locations included in the report were:

Lincoln Avenue and Chambers Road, 26 crashes

Quebec Street and University Boulevard/Lincoln Avenue, 21 crashes

University Boulevard and Wildcat Reserve Parkway (Fallbrooke Drive), 20 crashes

Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Fairview Parkway (McArthur Ranch Road), 14 crashes

The county saw 1,625 crashes on county-maintained roadways, including Lone Tree. The Sheriff's Office stated that this is up from 2020, when 1,349 crashes were reported.. The majority of crashes (37) were on Fridays, the sheriff reported. Afternoons were the most dangerous time frame, with the most crashes occurring between 2 to 6 p.m.

Deputies issued a slew of violations to drivers in Douglas County. Still, the most reported violation was speeding, with 2,623 violations, and other hazardous conditions (such as obstruction of road view, riding in the bed of a pickup truck, etc.), with 1,154 violations. Speeding violations dropped from the year before when the Sheriff’s Office reported 2,865 violations.

The largest growing category of violations was reckless driving, which increased from 67 in 2020 to 88 in 2021 (31% growth).