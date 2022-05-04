Suspect in deadly Castle Rock house fire arrested in Florida

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Florida law enforcement captured a suspect named in an ongoing death investigation spurred by a Castle Rock house fire, according to the Castle Rock Police Department.

The fire was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. on April 26 in Terrain. Elizabeth Bjorlow, 59, was found dead in the home.

The Castle Rock Police Department is co-investigating the case with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies named Bjorlow’s son, Matthew Buchanan, 32, as a person of interest and then a suspect in the case.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Buchanan near Key West early on May 3 and authorities reported Buchanan in custody in Monroe County Sheriff’s jails.

“I’m so proud of our team for their diligent and quick work, and we hope this arrest brings some relief to our community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said. “We are grateful to the many agencies who assisted us in locating this wanted person.”

Buchanan will be extradited to Colorado to face felony charges of:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree arson

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence with intent to destroy

Buchanan does not yet have court dates scheduled, due to extradition. He is being held on a $1 million cash or surety bond.

The investigation remains active and open.