Aurora police crack down on street racers

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora police began a targeted enforcement on May 1 against street races, hoping to slow down and deter potential racers.

Agent Matthew Longshore, a public information officer for the Aurora Police Department, said the enforcement was authorized by City Council in July 2021 through a city ordinance. The ordinance allows law enforcement to identify vehicles used in street races or other crimes and follow-up later. This could potentially involve towing a vehicle, incentivizing owners to make appearances in court.

“Street racing is not only a nuisance to our community but it is affecting businesses who are left cleaning up the mess,” Longshore said. “We have fielded complaints about street racing on social media, directly to the police department, and also through our City Council.”

If the vehicle identified by police were involved with street racing or criminal activity observed by law enforcement, the owner would be required to justify their reasoning for involvement. They also have to pay for towing and storage fees, as ordered by a judge.

Street racing is an issue across the Denver metro area. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that 2021 was one of the deadliest for Colorado motorists, with over 700 individuals killed through crashes.

Arapahoe County, according to CDOT, was the site of 50 road deaths in 2021 resulting from 46 crashes, which mirrors numbers from 2020: 49 crashes which resulted in 53 deaths. Nearby Douglas County roads also were deadly in 2021, with 28 deaths attributed to vehicular crashes. This was the deadliest Douglas County’s roads have been since 2016.

This trend is mainly due to speeding and not using seat belts for youth drivers.

CDOT found that for its Region 1 (encompassing Adams, Arapahoe, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Gilpin and Jefferson Counties, as well as most of Broomfield County) there were 273 fatalities — 148 of those were considered “on-system,” or on state-maintained roads.

“We acknowledge that this is a metro-wide problem that does not only affect Aurora,” Longshore said. “We will be continuing these proactive enforcement efforts for the foreseeable future and might even be teaming up with other metro agencies.”

Longshore said the department would target areas identified as hotspots for street race gatherings.

“We will conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and make strategic approaches to making sure we identify those involved in these reckless activities,” Longshore said.

On the first night of targeted enforcement, Aurora police officers issued one summons for reckless driving and later towed a vehicle identified earlier, but eluded officers attempting a traffic stop.

“While this might not sound like a lot, we disbanded and interrupted planned racing activities at four different known locations,” Longshore said. “Our presence was obviously felt and we are hopeful that we can send a message to these groups that this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated in Aurora.”