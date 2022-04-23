Douglas County deputies detain seven, arrest two in Littleton

DC Sheriff posted a video of the search warrant execution late Thursday night. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Littleton, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant Thursday night on a Littleton house regarding a January death investigation.

The search warrant and specific details aren’t available. Detectives and the Douglas County Regional SWAT Team served the warrant at the house, located in the 7000 block of Lionshead Parkway.

Authorities searched the house, detained seven people inside and arrested

Kenneth Younger, 43, and Lauren Baughman, 39.

Younger was transported to the Douglas County Detentions Facility for an out-of-county warrant. Baughman, who owns the home on Lionshead Parkway and was also transported to the Douglas County Detentions Facility. Baughman was booked on felony charges of:

Distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Failure to comply with a warrant

Baughman’s bond is currently $25,000.

This is an ongoing investigation, which started when two people were found dead inside the Littleton home about 2 a.m. on Jan. 21. An adult male and female were found deceased in separate parts of the house. Later, they were identified by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office as Juan King, 56, and Kayla Seymour, 30,