Parker man accused of fabricating, selling hundreds of COVID-19 cards

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) A Parker man is accused of fabricating and selling hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to individuals in at least a dozen states and several other countries, according to a federal arrest affidavit filed Monday.

Alongside an unnamed co-conspirator who is also a Parker resident, Robert Van Camp is accused of making thousands of dollars from his fabricated COVID-19 cards in a scheme he ran from April 2021-2022. Van Camp is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington state.

According to the complaint, Van Camp offered to sell false COVID-19 cards to an undercover federal agent on Sept. 13, 2021. According to the complaint, Van Camp told the agent he could “hook you and all of your employees up so if anybody asks you can show them the card, ”and further alleged he had already done so for over 700 customers.

Van Camp further told the undercover agent customers used his cards to go to the Tokyo Olympics, Amsterdam, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada and Honduras.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Van Camp offering to sell fake vaccination record cards at a business meeting in March or April 2021. According to one witness’ testimony, Van Camp had a two-inch stack of fake vaccination record cards and offered to sell the cards for $17 to $20 each. The complaint stated he also sold five fake vaccine cards to an agent for $120 per card on Sept. 20, 2021.

The vaccination record cards appear to have been produced using a blank COVID-19 vaccination record card that Van Camp said he obtained from his first co-conspirator, per an email sent on April 14, 2021. The co-conspirator is allegedly a private defense contractor with Top Secret government clearance.

Van Camp sold the first undercover agent five fraudulent COVID-19 cards with a false vaccination date, vaccination provider, vaccination site, vaccination manufacturer, and vaccination lot number information. The cards also included the CDC official logo.

In total, Van Camp sold fake vaccination cards to four undercover agents. Agents also discovered documents titled “Card List” and Card Order$” with names, quantities and dollar amounts in the defendant’s trash. They also found numerous ripped-up vaccination record cards.

During the investigation, agents also found Venmo payment records relating to the sale of numerous COVID-19 vaccination cards and other electronic communications corroborating the fraudulent card scheme and sales.

Van Camp justified his actions as “saving lives,” according to statements included in the federal complaint.

“I mean we’re talking about people who can’t go to work, can’t go to school, and their (sic) losing their job, it’s insane they can’t travel because of this,” Van Camp is quoted saying. “And what they’re doing is wrong, we know this, so how is what I’m doing wrong (...) It’s not like I’m making hundred-dollar bills.”