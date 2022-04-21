DougCo Sheriff’s Captain seeks top job

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Darren Weekly, a captain in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, wants voters to promote him to the top.

Weekly previously held the ranks of corporal, sergeant and lieutenant. He also serves as a field training officer, K-9 handler, SWAT team commander, undercover narcotics detective and a persons crimes detective. He also works as a coordinator for the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s (office) has been my life’s work for the last 28 years,” Weekly said. “I have the knowledge and experience in critical roles to best lead the organization into the future.”

Weekly was assigned in 2018 to be Detentions Division Commander, which oversees the health and welfare of pre-trial detainees and sentenced inmates. He also oversaw the reintegration programs as well as initiated the process for the Douglas County Jail to be a Medication-Assisted Treatment Detention facility to help treat inmates with opioid addiction.

In 2020 Weekly was assigned as the Investigations Division Commander to oversee the major crimes and financial crimes division, the crime lab, and victims assistance programs.

Weekly said he believes increased crime in Denver has “leaked into Douglas County.”

“As property crimes such as burglaries, thefts, and vehicle break-ins and auto theft have been steadily increasing in Douglas County, it is imperative our next sheriff have the experience and a plan to protect our community and reduce crime,” the candidate said.

Weekly has promised to implement a multi-faceted approach to reducing property crimes, if elected. This includes a community-involvement component and implementing policing models that have been proven to reduce crime.

“Our commissioned resources will be directly focused on the fundamentals of crime fighting as well as educating community members about ways to protect their property and how to help keep our community safe,” Weekly said.

In his position at the sheriff’s office, Weekly was assigned in 2010 to the Professional Standards Division which encompasses Internal Affairs, hiring, accreditation standards and training. He helped the sheriff’s office receive its initial accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, as well as the coveted “Triple Crown Award” through the National Sheriffs’ Association.

The Triple Crown is given to agencies that have simultaneously achieved CALEA, American Correctional Association and National Commission on Correctional Healthcare accreditations.