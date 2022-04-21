Embattled former DougCo Undersheriff seeks ex-boss’ seat

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Holly Kluth, a 32-year veteran of Douglas County law enforcement, emphasizes her education, experience and knowledge to voters. This is her first run for sheriff, and Kluth said she will emphasize protecting families, students and citizen property if elected.

“I'm tough on crime, a collaborator with other entities, and a supporter of the health and wellness of staff,” Kluth said. “I want to work with other law enforcement, county and municipal governments, and surrounding jurisdictions to combat crime, homelessness, and the infiltration of drugs into the hands of our youth and citizens.”

Kluth wants to see increased penalties for drug crimes, and tougher requirements for individuals with addiction to seek rehabilitation. She also wants to protect citizens’ rights by opposing laws that would limit or deny free speech, assembly, due process and bearing of arms.

“I'm passionate about public safety and want to keep Douglas County safe, protected and free,” Kluth said.

Kluth previously served as Undersheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the term led to a feud between her and Sheriff Tony Spurlock. Ultimately, Kluth filed a federal complaint against Spurlock. She alleged her career was “cut short when she found herself on the opposite side of Sheriff Spurlock in factional political dispute within the Douglas County Republican party.”

She further alleged she was demoted and transferred by Spurlock, then ultimately fired, following an internal affairs investigation, and a further investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations that Kluth may have ordered another employee to alter her personnel file at the sheriff’s office. The Jefferson County investigation concluded that Kluth violated four policies: conformance to law, unlawful orders, commission of a deceptive act and removal of records.