Retired Castle Rock Commander seeks DougCo sheriff office

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) John Anderson promises to beef up patrols to protect residents if he’s elected Douglas County Sheriff.

Anderson, who also ran for the office in 2014, said the county has kept about 11 road patrol officers on a standard shift since 2006. Between 2006 and 2021, Douglas County’s population grew from 263,621 to 368,990.

He retired from the Castle Rock Police Department as a commander in May 2018 after a 40-year career. During that time, he also served as Acting Chief for four years, before serving on the hiring board for the new chief. Anderson serves as a reserve deputy for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson’s accomplishments include:

Establishing Douglas County’s first SWAT team (known as the Emergency Response Team)

Getting laptops in Castle Rock police vehicles

Being nominated to represent the U.S. at the Australian Policeman’s Ball

He wants to protect Second Amendment rights while using community policing to address the rise in crime in Douglas County. He also hopes to address homelessness, sex trafficking and elderly abuse.

“I didn’t like, like many of us don’t like, the violations that’s going on of our constitution — basically, the hatred against America,” he said. “It filtered into Douglas County. Our own Sheriff, and his upper command, joined the left to support Red Flag, which is totally unconstitutional.”

Red flag laws allow the temporary seizure of guns from people deemed by a court to be a risk to themselves or others. Anderson also noted Spurlock’s support of Senate Bill 21-256 , which allows for a local government to prohibit concealed carrying of handguns into a specific area or building, which Anderson also opposes.

Anderson also advocated for a strong district attorney’s office and ways to incentivize judges to impose harsher penalties. He said judges are too lenient and hamstring the efforts of officers seeking to remove suspected criminals from the streets.

“I will identify every judge on the ballot and identify the weak ones,” Anderson said. “So when you look it up, you’ll know who to vote for.”