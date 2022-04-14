DougCo offers three drop off sites for Drug Take Back Day

A daily dose of prescriptive drugs. Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Douglas County residents can protect their family and community by safely disposing of unneeded prescription medication through the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Castle Rock Police Department will participate by holding take back sites in Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock. Residents can bring all unneeded or out-dated medication to the sites, protecting community members by reducing the amount of medication available in a community for potential prescription drug abuse.

Drug overdose rates across America have risen dramatically in the past year, with many experts attributing the rise to the inclusion of fentanyl in many opioid drugs sold on the street, and has also been increasingly found in non-opioid drugs to help drug dealers stretch their product across more customers.

Take Back days have been held for over a decade, offering citizens a way to safely rid their homes of unneeded medication that can become a gateway to addiction.

Sheriff’s deputies will be at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Highlands Ranch substation and Castle Rock Police officers will be at the Castle Rock Police Department and the Promenade Parkway King Soopers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept unwanted prescription drugs.

The DEA held its most recent Take Back Day on Oct. 23. During that event, 4,276 law enforcement agencies operated 4,982 collection sites nationally.

According to the DEA, 52 Colorado agencies hosted 80 locations during the October event.

The day resulted in 744,082 pounds (372 tons) of medications collected nationally. Colorado residents contributed 10,787 pounds of that medication.