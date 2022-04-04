Douglas County Jail program works to change lives, prevent crime

Reintegration program outcomes in 2021. Graphic by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) A program designed to help Douglas County Jail inmates improve their lives returns to full strength after COVID-19 disruptions.

The work to reintegrate inmates starts while they’re still in custody. Programs like Moral Reconation Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Treatment and Dialectical Behavior Therapy help inmates address the root causes of what landed them in jail.

In May, the MRT program will mark six years since the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office celebrated its first graduate; although the pandemic created hiccups during the past two years.

Each Jail Based Behavioral Services program focuses on specific issues. MRT is a cognitive-behavioral treatment program for substance abuse. Civilians, led by Coordinator Nicole Beckett, provide MRT and other JBBS programs to inmates.

“We’re cranking up our JBBS programs again in the jail; we’re so happy to have group treatment again,” Beckett said. “We just started last week, so we’re hoping MRT is soon around the corner.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions surrounding gatherings — a central portion of MRT — many group programs lapsed for several months.

MRT participants work through 16 steps to restructure their decision-making processes, with approval to move on given by a panel of their peers. The assignments focus on recognizing past mistakes, letting go of guilt or shame, healing damaged relationships, and setting future goals.

The Reintegration Program employees make sure people have the resources necessary to succeed while incarcerated and after and they leave the facility. Employees also provide support after release. In 2021, JBBS helped 1,568 clients reintegrate.

During 2021, the program:

Distributed 597 RTD bus passes

Provided 112 backpacks

Distributed 268 Medicaid applications

Served 188 job placement customers

Offered 115 substance use disorder groups

Discovered 40% of clients experienced traumatic brain injuries

The program’s impact is unquantifiable, Beckett said, especially when administrators follow up months later and learn participants reconnected with friends or family, made an impact in their community or reached other positive outcomes.

“I think it’s just an impact that’s hard to put a number to, but we’re changing lives here in custody,” Beckett said.