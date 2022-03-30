Douglas County leaders ask residents for help with wildfire plan

Heather Willard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aG2cx_0euT2Kg300
A forest after a fire.Joanne Francis on Unsplash.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) No matter where you live in Douglas County, wildfires pose the top safety hazard — and county leaders want community input to update the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Each year, at least one major wildfire destroys Colorado neighborhoods. In December, the Marshall Fire became the state’s most destructive fire after it destroyed more homes in Boulder and Superior than any previous wildfire in Colorado.

Douglas County’s plan, adopted in 2011, is designed to address obstacles, mitigation methods, prevention and preparedness strategies for wildfire mitigation.

Any Douglas County resident can add perspective to the plan through an online survey, available here, before April 26. Questions include what respondents want to protect (such as waterways, lives, public infrastructure, etc.), what’s at risk from a fire and how prepared your household is in case of an evacuation order.

Large-scale community wildfire protection plans identify risks and risk reduction measures by helping fire districts and homeowner associations develop tailored wildfire protection plans for each community. Plans can help communities organize clean-up days and workshops, establish local-level evacuation plans and hold homeowner education events to create defensible spaces.

The plan also provides an opportunity for Douglas County’ to receive federal funding to reduce hazardous natural fuel sources.

For ways to safeguard your own home now, visit the Douglas County wildfire mitigation website. In the event of an emergency – such as a wildfire – make sure you can be notified by registering every phone number in your household to receive CodeRED notifications.

# wildfire plan# fire evacuation# colorado fire plan# colorado fires# desert conditions

