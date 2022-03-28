“It is happening here": Douglas County fentanyl abuse echoes statewide, national trends

Needles sit on the ground amidst other trash. Jonathon Gonzalez on Unsplash.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has seen overdose rates in his community rise significantly since 2019.

As a rooftop community, Douglas County avoided many metro Denver crime trends the past few years. But fentanyl overdoses happen in Douglas County just like other places because the synthetic opioids can be found in any drugs sold on the street..

“We have a number of drug overdoses all the time, and part of that is because fentanyl has made its way into the drug stream to enhance other drugs,” he said. “The dangers of getting an overdose is incredibly high, and that’s what we’re seeing, where people are taking a fentanyl-laced opioid pill of some kind and it just has too much in it and it’s killing them.”

Spurlock said fentanyl is added to street-sold drugs like heroin, narcotics, marijuana used for dabbing and cocaine, among others. Recently, the Douglas County Coroner ruled two deaths at a party were caused by overdosing on opioid pills. So far this year, there have been five overdose deaths, Spurlock said.

To help when they encounter someone overdosing, deputies carry Narcan, a drug that counteracts the effects of opiates like fentanyl, Spurlock says. So far, they’ve been able to save several lives.

“Narcan is not the answer to fentanyl drug overdoses — it’s an emergency intervention,” Spurlock explained. “We have to remember this is not a pharmacy where people are trained to measure certain amounts. There is no measurement on the street, and the danger of getting an overdose is incredibly high.”

According to the 2020 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Statistics Summary , adults primarily are arrested for DUIs, followed by drug offenses. Juveniles are most often arrested for drug offenses. Combined, the drug arrests accounted for 12% of the department’s total arrests in 2020.

Age-adjusted fentanyl overdose death rates compared to other opioid overdoses. Colorado Health Institute, CDPHE.

According to the report, between 2015-2020, the county saw a 97% increase in drug/narcotic violations.

“The numbers have exceeded what we’ve ever seen here in Douglas County,” Spurlock said, noting the county’s prosperity, low overall crime rates, and quiet disposition. “You might think, ‘well, that’s not going to happen here.’ It is happening here.”

Statewide, opioid overdose deaths spiked 38% from 1,072 deaths in 2019 to 1,477 deaths in 2020, according to the Colorado Institute of Health. Fentanyl overdoses, in particular, doubled between 2019 and 2020.

Spurlock pointed to Colorado drug laws that could be seen as more lenient than other states, such as marijuana legalization and a 2019 bill that changed simple possession of less than four grams of fentanyl (among other Schedule 1 drugs) to a misdemeanor.

“It’s a complex issue that really can’t be solved in one fell swoop by the house or the governor,” Spurlock said. “I think because we have taken a stance on drugs in Colorado, I think it was able to get in and get a hold, so now we’re at a point where it’s incredibly dangerous.”

He advocated for treatment options for individuals with addiction and aggressive prosecution of dealers and pushers.

Spurlock closely watched a bipartisan draft bill that would increase the penalty for anyone who distributes fentanyl that leads to death. It would also require drug treatment evaluations and expand medication-assisted treatment in county jails.