DA clears Aurora police officer who fired gun during 2021 SWAT incident

The Aurora Police Department logo. Provided by Aurora Police Department.

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason cleared members of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team for a Sept. 26 incident involving an officer who fired his gun, injuring no one Mason said charges shouldn’t be filed against the officer. Detectives from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigated the officer-involved shooting.

Shooting incident

Aurora officers responded to a report of shots fired about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 26 at 2230 North Billings Street.

The officers discovered several gunshots hit an apartment, but no one was injured. The suspect fled and no one was arrested.At about 5 p.m. the same day, Aurora Police received a report of a family disturbance at 2250 North Billings Street. The homeowner reported her son, Damien Romaine Moore, 42, fired the shots at the neighbor’s home and asked police to remove him.

The mother said her son was “scared, schizophrenic and (was) using drugs,” according to the decision letter. She also said he was armed and threatening to kill people at her home..

When officers arrived, they learned two family members were hiding in the basement and Moore had barricaded himself in the home. Other family members fled.

SWAT responds to standoff

The mother said she feared her son would engage in a “blaze of glory” with law enforcement. When police officers couldn’t contact the son, they called SWAT for assistance. Due to a growing concern that the suspect could try to force his way into the basement, SWAT officers devised a “crisis entry,” using a flash-bang device, to protect the hostages and apprehend the suspect.

“Apparently one of the officers, believing the flash to be someone shooting from inside, fired his weapon toward the direction of the flash,” Mason wrote in his decision letter. “(W)hile the gunshots caused property damage, there is no evidence the officer had a culpable mental state to commit a crime when he discharged his firearm.”

Moore escaped from the scene and faces charges in Adams County District Court.