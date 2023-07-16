Welcome to the breathtaking Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Italy’s most picturesque destinations. This five-day Amalfi Coast itinerary will take you along the stunning coastline, where rugged cliffs, lovely towns, and beautiful beaches await. Get ready to immerse yourself in the beauty and charm of this enchanting region.

Each day of this itinerary is planned to ensure you experience the best of the Amalfi Coast. From exploring the iconic towns of Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello to embarking on a boat trip to the captivating island of Capri, you’ll discover the unique flavors, culture, and natural wonders that make this destination so special.

The Amalfi Coast promises to wow you at every turn, whether you’re seeking romance, adventure, or a peaceful escape. So, prepare to create lifelong memories as you embark on this unforgettable 5-day journey through one of Italy’s most captivating regions. Here is the perfect 5-day Amalfi Coast Itinerary to help you plan your next Italian vacation.

Amalfi Coast Itinerary Day 1: Arrival in Positano

Upon your arrival in Positano, take a moment to unpack and settle. Positano is the best place to stay on the Amalfi Coast with limited time, as it is conveniently located between all cities and attractions. The best place to stay in Positano depends on your budget and preferences!

Spend the day wandering through its narrow streets and staircases, lined with boutique shops, cafes, and art galleries. Visit the Church of Santa Maria Assunta, famous for its dome adorned with colorful ceramic tiles. Don’t miss the opportunity to relax on the scenic Spiaggia Grande, Positano’s main beach , where you can soak up the sun and swim in crystal-clear waters.

To get around Positano, the town is best explored on foot due to its pedestrian-friendly layout. You can also take advantage of the local buses, which provide transportation to other areas of the Amalfi Coast.

Enjoy a romantic dinner at one of Positano’s renowned restaurants in the evening, offering delicious seafood and traditional Italian cuisine. Savor the local flavors while enjoying the panoramic views of the town illuminated by twinkling lights.

As you settle into the rhythm of the Amalfi Coast, Day 1 provides a wonderful introduction to the region, allowing you to immerse yourself in the charm and beauty of the Amalfi Coast.

Day 2: Capri Island Excursion

On Day 2 of your Amalfi Coast itinerary, embark on an excursion to the stunning island of Capri. Known for its natural beauty, glamorous atmosphere, and captivating sights, Capri offers a day of enchantment and exploration.

To reach Capri from the Amalfi Coast, take a ferry or hydrofoil from Positano. The ferry ride is a scenic experience, allowing you time to admire the Tyrrhenian Sea’s coastline and the azure waters.

Once you arrive in Capri, start your adventure by visiting the charismatic town of Capri itself. Explore the picturesque streets with high-end boutiques, cafes, and luxury hotels. Stroll through the famous Piazzetta, the main square of Capri, and soak in the bustling atmosphere.

From there, venture to the beautiful Gardens of Augustus perched on the cliffs overlooking the sea. Admire the vibrant flowers, intricate landscaping, and breathtaking views of the Faraglioni rock formations.

To further explore the island, take a boat tour around Capri—Marvel at the mesmerizing Blue Grotto, a sea cave known for its striking blue hues. Discover hidden coves like the Green Grotto and the White Grotto, and take a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters.

During your visit, consider taking the chairlift to the top of Mount Solaro for panoramic views or venture to the Faro di Punta Carena lighthouse for a tranquil escape.

To get around Capri, you can walk or use the island’s funicular, which connects the Marina Grande (main port) with Capri town. Taxis and buses are also available for transportation to different island parts.

As the day ends, soak up the last moments of Capri’s charm and beauty before returning to your base on the Amalfi Coast. Day 2 offers an extraordinary island experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in Capri’s glamour and natural wonders.

Day 3: Discovering Amalfi and Ravello

On Day 3 of your Amalfi Coast itinerary, explore the captivating towns of Amalfi and Ravello, each offering its unique charm and attractions.

Start your day by heading to Amalfi, one of the main towns along the coast. You can take a local bus or drive along the coast to get there. Alternatively, you can opt for a ferry ride from Positano to enjoy the coastal views from the water.

Once in Amalfi, take the time to explore the town’s historic center. Visit the stunning Amalfi Cathedral, known for its impressive Arab-Norman architecture and famous staircase. Explore the narrow streets with shops selling local products, including limoncello, ceramics, and handmade paper.

Afterward, consider taking a boat tour along the coast to admire the breathtaking views of the cliffs, hidden coves, and grottos. If you’re feeling adventurous, take a refreshing dip in the turquoise waters.

Next, make your way to Ravello, a picturesque hilltop town nestled high above the coast. You can take a bus or drive along the winding roads to reach Ravello. As you arrive, you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views of the coastline.

In Ravello, visit the Villa Rufolo and Villa Cimbrone, two magnificent villas with beautiful gardens, stunning views, and impressive architectural features. Enjoy a stroll through the gardens, taking in the fragrance of flowers and the tranquility of the surroundings.

Throughout the day, savor the local cuisine at one of the fabulous restaurants in Amalfi or Ravello. Indulge in regional dishes like fresh seafood, homemade pasta, and the famous Amalfi Coast lemons.

To get around Amalfi and Ravello, both towns are best explored on foot due to their compact size. Local buses are available for transportation between the towns if needed.

Day 4: Hiking the Path of the Gods

On Day 4 of your Amalfi Coast itinerary, embark on a thrilling adventure as you hike along the famous Path of the Gods (Sentiero degli Dei). This scenic trail offers unparalleled views of the coastline, cliffs, and the azure waters below.

To reach the hike’s starting point, you can take a bus or taxi from Positano to Bomerano, a small village near Agerola. You’ll begin your journey along the Path of the Gods from there. The trail is well-marked and offers moderate difficulty, making it accessible to most hikers.

As you hike, you’ll be treated to panoramic vistas of the Amalfi Coast, with beautiful towns perched on cliffs, terraced vineyards, and the vastness of the Mediterranean Sea. Admire the wildflowers, fragrant herbs, and the natural beauty surrounding you.

Along the way, you can take breaks at designated viewpoints to capture stunning photos and appreciate the awe-inspiring scenery. You might even encounter local shepherds tending to their flocks or come across small shrines dotting the path.

The hike typically ends in Nocelle or Positano, depending on your chosen route. From there, you can continue exploring the charming town of Positano or take a bus or taxi back to your base town.

In the evening, treat yourself to a well-deserved meal at a local restaurant, savoring the flavors of the Amalfi Coast’s cuisine and reflecting on the beauty you witnessed during the hike.

Note: It’s essential to wear comfortable hiking shoes, carry sufficient water, and be mindful of the trail conditions. If you prefer a guided experience or want additional information about the hike, local tour companies offer guided tours that provide insights into the region’s flora, fauna, and history.

Day 4 offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature and experience the breathtaking beauty of the Amalfi Coast from a different perspective. Embrace the adventure, and let the Path of the Gods leave an indelible mark on your Amalfi Coast journey.

Day 5: Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius

On the final day of your Amalfi Coast itinerary, embark on an extraordinary journey to Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius. This day trip will take you back in time to the ancient Roman city of Pompeii and then allow you to witness the majestic presence of Mount Vesuvius.

To reach Pompeii from the Amalfi Coast, take a train from the nearest station or hire a private driver for convenience. The train ride offers scenic coastline views and takes you directly to the Pompeii Scavi-Villa dei Misteri station.

Upon arrival in Pompeii , explore the well-preserved ruins of this ancient city, which was buried under volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. Wander through the streets, marvel at the intricately preserved buildings, and learn about the daily life of the ancient Romans. Highlights include the Forum, the Amphitheater, the House of the Vettii, and the Temple of Apollo.

After immersing yourself in history, it’s time to ascend Mount Vesuvius, the infamous volcano that looms over the Bay of Naples. You can reach the volcano’s base by private car or shuttle bus. From there, follow a well-marked trail to the summit. As you hike, enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and the opportunity to peer into the crater of this active volcano.

Please note that hiking Mount Vesuvius is weather-dependent and subject to the safety regulations in place at the time of your visit. It’s advisable to wear appropriate footwear and bring water and sunscreen for the ascent.

After the hike, return to your base town on the Amalfi Coast and savor your last evening by enjoying a delicious farewell dinner!

