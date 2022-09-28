Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider Mills

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill Heather Raulerson

Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.

Yates Cider Mill

Yates Cider Mill Heather Raulerson

Yates Cider Mill is one of the longest-running businesses in Michigan and is a Michigan landmark and registered historic site. It began as a mill powered by the water of the Clinton River in 1863. However, it switched to making cider in 1876. You can swing by and quickly pick up a pint of apple cider and doughnuts, buy a scoop of ice cream, spend an afternoon here relaxing by the river, or pet the animals. Yates Cider Mill's open hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Come out and enjoy the fall sunshine and pick up some apple cider at Yates!

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Making the Apple Cider at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill Heather Raulerson

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill has been family-owned and operated in Armada since 1946 and is one of my absolute favorites for Michigan Cider Mills. It was the first U-pick orchard in Michigan. This is a great place to pick your favorite type of apples (Paula Red, Jersey Mac, Jonathon, Ginger Gold, and Molly Delicious). Some fun activities to do here are watching them make apple cider, picking your pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, and letting the kids run free in the Funland with its petting zoo, giant corn maze, and haunted village. For the adults, check out the Hard Cider Tasting Room and Restaurant. Blake’s Cider Mill's open hours are Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m and Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Franklin Cider Mill

The Franklin Cider Mill is a unique piece of history, with the Franklin Grist Mill being built in 1837. You can enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere and get fresh cider and donuts every day in the fall. They press and bottle their cider at the Mill, which you can watch. Franklin Cider Mill is at 7450 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, at the corner of 14 Mile Rd and Franklin Rd, 1 Mile West of Telegraph. Franklin Cider Mill’s open hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Blake’s Big Apple Cider Mill

Blake's Big Apple Cider Mill Heather Raulerson

Another one of the Michigan Cider Mills is Blake’s Big Apple Cider Mill. It is also in Armada, although smaller in scale than Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill. You can pick apples here and purchase apple cider and doughnuts to take home with you. The Big Apple Cider Mill does have some different fun haunted attractions for you in the fall. They have a Haunted Hayride, 3-story Haunted Barn, Spooky Land 3D maze, and Zombie Paintball Safari. Each activity has a separate fee, but combo tickets are available. Blake’s Big Apple Cider Mill’s open hours are Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m and Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Rochester Cider Mill

Rochester Cider Mill bends a crafted beer that uses local Michigan apples fresh from the orchard and is never the same from week to week. Bring the kids to climb the hay pyramid and go to the petting farm. After, you can admire a collection of antique farm equipment outside and in. You can guess what the old tools were used for by matching their number to the description. The Rochester Cider Mills is at 5125 Rochester Road in Rochester. The Rochester Cider Mills’s open hours are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Stoney Creek Orchard & Cider Mill

Autumn Gourds Heather Raulerson

A great place to get fresh cider is at the Stoney Creek Orchard & Cider Mill. Their store is stocked with fresh produce, jams, pies, maple syrup, and warm doughnuts. The orchard also offers U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and raspberries (red, yellow, and black). Be sure to reserve a spot at the scare-free Moonlight Hayride Saturday nights in October. The cider mill is at 2961 32 Mile Rd Romeo, MI 48065. Stoney Creek Orchard & Cider Mill’s open hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Paint Creek Cider Mill

This is more than a cider mill; this small family-owned cider mill has a scratch menu all year. The menu includes sandwiches, coney dogs, BBQ, pizza, and ice cream. After lunch, take a walk on the part of the Paint Creek Trail behind the mill and check out the giant water wheel. Paint Creek Cider Mill’s open hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m, Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m, and Monday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summary

As temperatures cool and the days get shorter, make your way over to explore some excellent Michigan Cider Mills. These cider mills have plenty of family fun activities for you to have a great fall day or evening out. Have you been to these cider mills? What are your favorite fall activity and tradition you do with your family? Go ahead and leave me comments. I would love to hear about it.