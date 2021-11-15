Rochester, MI

Lagniappe and Kris Kringle Market coming soon to downtown Rochester

Heather Raulerson

I love living in a small town where the entire downtown gets in the spirit of the holidays and Rochester, is no exception. To kick off the Christmas Season on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, this city celebrates Lagniappe (Creole for “a little something extra”). The shop owners like to give a little extra to their customers during this time of year. There is a magnificent display of Christmas lights on all the downtown buildings, and the shops’ window displays will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mh9P_0cxR7m5n00
Kris Kringle MarketHeather Raulerson

Santa Claus makes an appearance at the Kris Kringle Market, which is another separate great shopping event. This year, the Kris Kringle Market is on Dec. 3rd and 4th. This celebration is a perfect time to start picking out your gifts for family & friends, say Hi! to your neighbors, or give Santa your wish list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9lxa_0cxR7m5n00
Santa Claus in downtown RochesterHeather Raulerson

Lagniappe

Lagniappe is an early way to get some Christmas shopping done at the local shops in downtown Rochester. The Big Bright Light display is turned on, and the Christmas Season officially begins. Santa will also make an early appearance to hear what is on your child’s wish list. You will also be able to go on horse-drawn carriage rides and listen to some great musical performances throughout the town. Plan on a fabulous night out in downtown Rochester.

Kris Kringle Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvOYA_0cxR7m5n00
Guarding the entrance to the Kris Kringle MarketHeather Raulerson

Kris Kringle Market is one crowded, fun Christmas Market for two nights in downtown Rochester. You can get all kinds of tasty food, stock up on Christmas gifts, come out to socialize with your neighbors, or just people-watch. I bought a beautiful Christmas wreath here a couple of years ago and always found a few gifts for my family. The other neat thing is that you can roast marshmallows at the entrance or warm your hands if the weather is a bit chilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3MaQ_0cxR7m5n00
Christmas WreathsHeather Raulerson

Summary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bndP9_0cxR7m5n00
Kris Kringle MarketHeather Raulerson

If you enjoy people watching, listening to great music, and sample excellent food, and getting your Christmas shopping done early, this is one festival you don’t want to miss. Oh yeah, and don’t forget to meet Santa Claus! Come and join us and Celebrate Lagniappe and Kris Kringle Market in downtown Rochester! See you there!

