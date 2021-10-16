Lake Orion, MI

Walk-thru Halloween experience at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Heather Raulerson

Walk along the trail lit by hand-carved jack-o-lanterns while you interact with singing and dancing skeletons and scarecrows. If you are looking for something new and exciting to do for the Halloween season, check out the offerings at Canterbury Village. Bring your family out for the friendly outdoor Halloween Stroll or the more spooky Fright Village and enjoy over the 21 acres of haunted fun on the Canterbury complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf2mi_0cTLRBNP00
Canterbury VillageHeather Raulerson

The Halloween Stroll is a family-friendly event hosted outdoors. You can stroll through the quaint Village that features multiple encounters and exhibits with characters along a path lit by orange glowing lamp posts and hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. You will pass through pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, the tunnel of fun, and sp much more. After your stroll, comfort yourself with hot chocolate, cider and donuts, snacks, and various food options while enjoying the afterparty on the C Pub patio. A variety of Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails will be featured as well. The Annual Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village is a memorable, must-see experience that will become a new family Halloween tradition. The Halloween Stroll will be running on Oct. 16-17, 22-24, and 29-30. Tickets are $14.99/person. Parking is $5. Children 2 and under, military, and veterans are free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcyZu_0cTLRBNP00
Canterbury VillageHeather Raulerson

Fright Village is Canterbury’s scariest haunted attraction housed in the Haunted Castle and the gardens of Canterbury Village. Fright Village will be running on Oct. 16, 21-25, and 29-31. Fright Village includes four separate haunted attractions: Phryte Doll Company - Factory Tour, Phryte Manor - Dead & Breakfast, Phryte Wing - Sunnydale Hospital, and the Phryte Gardens - Field of Screams. The Phryte Doll Company is set in the Victorian era where dolls were made during the Plague, and parents would get likenesses made with locks of their child’s hair to resemble their lost child. The Phryte Manor has become a labyrinth of odd-shaped hallways, secret passageways that lead to nowhere, and doors that open to brick walls. Do you dare to find your way through it? And the Phryte Wing is where the most insane troubled family members were sent. Gruesome and scary for sure! It fits these scary attractions to be in the castle, which is already rumored to be haunted by the Phryte family (young girl and an older man). General admission tickets are $17 for one haunt, $27 for two, $37 for three, and $45 for all four haunted attractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzGUg_0cTLRBNP00
Canterbury Village CastleHeather Raulerson

After getting completely scared in the Fright Village, why don’t you head on over to the C-Pub behind the castle to enjoy some adult beverages. Sit on their outdoor patio with fire pits and enjoy some music and good food, or try out the Phryte Club inside the castle for some tasty craft beers & spirits, food, and dance away the night.

Get your Canterbury Halloween Stroll tickets here.

Get your Fright Village tickets here.

Published by

Heather is a freelance writer and photographer who loves slow travel where she can stay in one place to get to know the local scenery and culture. She is the owner of Raulersongirlstravel, a travel website sharing her solo adventures and photographs around the world.

