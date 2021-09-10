Road Trip: Experience a Michigan Fall Colors Tour - Complete Route

Heather Raulerson

tumn is my favorite time of the year with all the leaves changing colors. Fall Color enthusiasts will love seeing all the colors in the state of Michigan. There are so many options/roads for you to explore. I chose to drive around the whole lower peninsula to see the fall colors one weekend. This itinerary is one of my favorite Michigan Fall Colors tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GgRd_0bsXjxqd00
Colorful Fall Trees in MichiganHeather Raulerson

Driving north on I-75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NwnQ_0bsXjxqd00
Fall Trees on I-75Heather Raulerson

Starting out in the lower part of the state, bottom of the mitten, most of the trees don’t turn until later in the fall season. Depending on when you go, the colors will start popping up in the landscape after Grayling. Most of the fall color will be scarce early in the season so; it is best to time your fall color road trip during peak season. If you aren’t sure when that is, some websites keep track of this for you. It is best to plan ahead to make sure that you have hotel reservations because the weekends fill up pretty fast due to the fall color road trips.

Mackinaw City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4R3E_0bsXjxqd00
Mackinac BridgeHeather Raulerson

Mackinaw City has plenty of restaurants for you to choose from and hotels to stay in overnight. I stayed at the Clarion Hotel in Mackinaw City which is right on the shores of Lake Huron. The ferries to Mackinac Island are still running at this time of year but, since I was planning to leave early the next morning, I skipped the ferry. Instead, I ate dinner at a local family restaurant then went exploring. I stopped at the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse to get photos of Mighty Mac and the lighthouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQk6a_0bsXjxqd00
Old Mackinac Point LighthouseHeather Raulerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbrTK_0bsXjxqd00
Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse at nightHeather Raulerson

I woke up early to get pictures of the sunrise before I started my drive around the northern tip of the lower peninsula. What a sight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8r5y_0bsXjxqd00
Lake Superior SunriseHeather Raulerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4ma4_0bsXjxqd00
Lake Superior Sunrise in Mackinac CityHeather Raulerson

The Great Northwest part of my Michigan road trip has an estimated length of 125 miles and 3 hours. This is a very scenic drive along Lake Michigan and goes through the infamous Tunnel of Trees. The Tunnel of Trees along route M-119 is between Cross Village and Good Hart. It is one of the most scenic roads in the states. Tunnel of Trees is 7 miles of narrow twisty road with tree branches arching over you as you catch glimpses of Lake Michigan between them. The full route is over 20 miles along M-119. Reminder to go slow through this stretch because of the narrowness. I tried to take a video but, it didn’t turn out very well…next time. There are places to stop at both ends, Legs Inn in Cross Village and the Good Hart General Store at the other end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfIsa_0bsXjxqd00
Yellow Fall Tree in MichiganHeather Raulerson

Petoskey/Charlevoix

After the Tunnel of Trees, the Michigan Fall Colors continue through Harbor Springs to Petoskey. You can take a break in Petoskey at one of the beaches to hunt for the Petoskey stone. I decided to take a short break to take some photos of the Bear River Valley Recreation Area to stretch my legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGhCc_0bsXjxqd00
Bear River Valley Recreation AreaHeather Raulerson

As you follow US 31 south, you have to go around Lake Charlevoix. The shortest route is to go across it on the Ironton Ferry. The cost is approx $3 per vehicle. It is a small ferry so, there might be a short wait for you to get across. Once across the water, it is not far to Charlevoix (pronounced Shar-la-voy). A great place to stop and explore is Bier Art Gallery. Bier Art Gallery is in an old schoolhouse right on US 31. You can browse their shop and studio filled with pottery, art, and beautiful crafty gifts. I picked up a few Christmas presents while I was there. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXKps_0bsXjxqd00
Bier Art GalleryHeather Raulerson

The rest of the drive to Traverse City is filled with beautiful scenery of colorful trees dotting the hills. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6vuw_0bsXjxqd00
Bright Orange Tree at a rest stopHeather Raulerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsXfu_0bsXjxqd00
Michigan Fall ColorsHeather Raulerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIFJ4_0bsXjxqd00
Fall Colorful Trees in MichiganHeather Raulerson

Also on US 31, is Friske’s Farm Market in Ellsworth. The market is an excellent stop to pick up some locally made jams and cherry doughnuts. Of course, being an orchard, they sell plenty of apples you can pick yourself or buy at the general store. Friske even has a cafe where you can get lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6aic_0bsXjxqd00
Friske’s Farm MarketHeather Raulerson

Traverse City

The next leg of the Michigan Fall Colors road trip is the Cherry Coast of Michigan. The estimated length is 200 miles and 4.5 hours. I have never been to Old Mission Point before so, pleasantly surprised at how beautiful it is. Although I shouldn’t be surprised, the upper part of lower Michigan is quite beautiful, especially along the Great Lakes. Traverse City has many vineyards to stop and try a taste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0heu_0bsXjxqd00
Vineyard in Traverse CityHeather Raulerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCm9r_0bsXjxqd00
Grapes at a Traverse City VineyardHeather Raulerson

First stop in Traverse City is Old Mission Point Lighthouse. Built in 1870, the Old Mission Lighthouse stands at the 45th parallel, halfway between the North Pole & the Equator. There is also an original log home built in the 1850s on the property. I happened to catch the tail end of a wedding when I visited the lighthouse. Very scenic venue right on the beach of Sutton Bay. Beautiful!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyhD8_0bsXjxqd00
Old Mission LighthouseHeather Raulerson

Within the center of the Old Mission Village is the Old Mission General Store. This general store has so much character that you have to visit I stopped in here to pick up some food for lunch; they do have a sit-down cafe inside. While I was waiting for my extra-large slice of pizza, I browsed around at all the Colonial oddities they have on display. From a Gramophone to a 1909 Sears Roebuck catalog, there is so much to see in this store. As they kindly remind the visitors, your patronage keeps this general store going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uQwH_0bsXjxqd00
Old Mission General StoreHeather Raulerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLRZ8_0bsXjxqd00
Inside the Old Mission General StoreHeather Raulerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374kzL_0bsXjxqd00
Fall Trees in Traverse CityHeather Raulerson

After lunch, I continued my way down the coast of Michigan making stops along the way when something caught my eye and then at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park and stopping for the night in Ludington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gup42_0bsXjxqd00
Sleeping Bear Dunes Covered BridgeHeather Raulerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuG9X_0bsXjxqd00
Sleeping Bear DunesHeather Raulerson

And then finishing the weekend by driving through the heart of Michigan: following the Grand River – Grand Rapids to Detroit (estimated travel time 2.5-4 hours depending on backroads or expressway). All in all, it was a fabulous weekend fall road trip with three lighthouses, a couple of general stores, a cute art gallery, and more autumn colors on trees than I could have imagined.

What is your favorite fall color tour route?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Heather is a freelance writer and photographer who loves slow travel where she can stay in one place to get to know the local scenery and culture. She is the owner of Raulersongirlstravel, a travel website sharing her solo adventures and photographs around the world.

Rochester Hills, MI
2258 followers

More from Heather Raulerson

Michigan State

Festivals & Fairs in Michigan this Weekend - Sept. 16 to Sept. 22

Halfway through September, and I’m asking where the time has gone? But, wait, there are still fun things to do with the family this weekend and coming week around Michigan. If you are a boat lover, enjoy hot air balloons, love to listen to jazz, like to eat chili, or just want to get ready for the spooky season, there is something for everyone to do this weekend. Here are the upcoming festivals and fairs in Michigan for September 16th to September 22nd.

Read full story
Plymouth, MI

Authentic Italian at Nico & Vali Italian Eatery in Plymouth to Celebrate National Linguine Day

Do you love pasta as much as I do? If yes, then today is your day! National Linguine Day is September 15th. After spending five weeks in Italy during the summer of 2019, I have come to appreciate the simpleness of Linguine. Give me a plate of linguine mixed with olive oil, garlic, and a little bit of parmesan cheese...Mmmm Good! However, not everyone is fortunate to spend a summer exploring Italy, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying delicious Linguine right here at home. Check out Nico & Vali Italian Eatery in Plymouth to get all your Italian cravings taken care of, especially for National Linguine Day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Enjoying a Hoagie at Lefty's Cheesesteak - National Eat A Hoagie Day

Today, September 14th is National Eat A Hoagie Day, so in honor of this national holiday, I went out to find the best hoagie in Detroit. Several restaurants offer Hoagies around Detroit, but today I opted for Lefty’s Cheesesteak, specializing in making fabulous Hoagies. And boy do they deliver one of the best Hoagie’s I’ve ever had.

Read full story
Salem Township, MI

Road Trip: Exploring Salem in the Fall

Salem is a beautiful town to visit all year round, but in the fall, and especially around Halloween it is a fantastic place to experience. Salem, a.k.a. “Witch City,” is the one place where it is perfectly acceptable to embrace your inner witch. Embracing my inner witch is precisely what I did when I was on a day trip from Boston with my mom.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

The Heidelberg Project - Exploring another side of Detroit

When one says, let’s take a drive downtown to Detroit and see some art, most would say, where would you go? I mean, where can you not go to see art in Detroit! There is so much street art in Detroit; it is hard to miss it now. But, if you want to see one of the lesser-known beauties of Detroit, the Heidelberg Project is the place to explore. This entire neighborhood is a creative and unusual art masterpiece and worth a trip down there.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Upcoming Fairs and Festivals in Michigan for Sept. 9 to Sept. 15

Depending on where you believe the fall season starts on the calendar, after Labor Day or on the Fall Equinox, Sept. 22, there are still fairs and festivals happening on the weekends. All over Michigan, whether you are camping, looking for delicious food, classic cars, or great food, there is something for the entire family to enjoy. Here are some of the upcoming fairs and festivals this weekend in Michigan.

Read full story
6 comments
Rochester, MI

Come out and Enjoy the Arts & Apples Festival in Rochester

Arts & Apples Festival in RochesterHeather Raulerson. This weekend you can come out and enjoy one of the top Fine Arts & Design Festivals in the nation at Rochester Municipal Park. For three days, September 10-12, there will be over 200 Fine Artisans, Make & Take Art activities, live performances, and tons of food will be scattered around the park.

Read full story
Royal Oak, MI

Two Days Left to enjoy the Arts, Beats & Eats Festival in Royal Oak

Arts, Beats & Eats Festival in Royal OakHeather Raulerson. The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is in full swing in downtown Royal Oak this weekend. If you aren’t one of the hundreds of thousands of people that have left Metro Detroit for other destinations this Labor Day weekend, come out and enjoy this massive festival that has taken over Royal Oak.

Read full story
Rochester Hills, MI

Innovation Hills Park Playground is Open in Rochester Hills

The long awaiting opening for the Innovation Hills Park playground has arrived. And from the looks of the jam-packed parking lot and the kids screaming and running around, it is a success. The three-acre playground is a beautiful addition to the 110 plus acre park, which includes an extensive trail system, ponds & waterfalls, making it a complete nature destination for your family.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland County, MI

Red Wood Grill - Celebrating National Burnt Ends Day

Today, September 1st, is National Burnt Ends Day. If you are looking for great burnt ends in Southeast Michigan, look no further than the Red Wood Grill. Red Wood Grill is a catering company that you can find at festivals around the area. They also have a permanent spot in the Oakland County Farmer's Market and Cooley Lake Road in Waterford.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedona, AZ

Road Trip: Tlaquepaque - Exploring the Art of Sedona

As I'm getting ready to embark on an epic road trip from Michigan to Arizona, I remember a visit to a wonderful village in Arizona. Tlaquepaque (pronounced Tla-keh-pah-keh) is a beautiful art & crafts village showcasing the art & soul of Sedona. My niece and I stopped in for an afternoon of browsing through the quaint little shops.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Upcoming Fairs and Festivals in Michigan during Sept. 1 - Sept. 8

School is ready to start for the youngsters in Michigan if it hasn’t already. But, there is one more fun long weekend to have a great time with your family. There are festivals for music, food, cars, beer, and even logging. Whatever you are in the mood for, there is a festival Labor Day weekend for you and your family. Here are the latest upcoming fairs and festivals around Michigan for the week of Sept. 1 - Sept. 8.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Family Fall Fun - Three Favorite Cider Mills in Southeast Michigan

We are heading into my favorite time of year when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walk through giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. My top three favorite Michigan Cider Mills that you must visit have so many family activities for you to do that you might have to come back over and over through the autumn season.

Read full story
7 comments
Michigan State

Upcoming Festivals and Fairs in Michigan for August 26-August 30.

The last weekend of August is coming up fast. With school and fall right around the corner, this is the last weekend to make the most of what Michigan has to offer. With tons of choices in festivals and fairs, you get to decide if you want to enjoy Polish or Greek food, Cider beers, live music, theater performances, Sunflowers, Thomas the Tank Engine, or get your Highland Fling on. Here are the latest upcoming festivals and fairs that you and your family can enjoy all around Michigan for the last weekend in August.

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Road Trip: Everything Tastes Better with Bacon at Tony's

One of the classic traditions in Metro-Detroit is to stop into Tonys Restaurant and get some great food. My Grandma was the one who told me about this place that serves the one-pound BLT sandwich. She loved bacon sandwiches so, I was glad to try this place out, and ever since when I’m shopping at Birch Run, we stop in to have a bite.

Read full story
55 comments
Detroit, MI

Driven to Win - Experience Racing in America at the Henry Ford Museum

Driven to Win: Racing in America at Henry Ford MuseumHeather Raulerson. Calling all race fans! The Henry Ford Museum has an exciting exhibit that showcases all the ups and downs, the thrills and the danger from soapbox derbies to Indy car, stock car, and drag racing. Driven to Win: Racing in America will have you transported to the winner's circle through interactive displays that include historic race cars, a multisensory theater, a pit crew challenge, racing simulators, and more. You’ll get an in-depth look at race icons, the experiences, the culture, the spectacle, the risks, and the innovations centered in the world of 125 years of American auto sports.

Read full story
Manistique, MI

Kitch-iti-kipi : Road Trip to the Big Spring in a Little Town Up North

One of the best tourist attractions in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is one of the least known. Kitch-iti-kipi is the largest freshwater spring located in Manistique and one of the most challenging destinations to pronounce. Situated in Palms Book State Park, you can ride a raft that takes you slowly across the spring where you can see in the water to watch over 10,000 gallons of 45 degrees Fahrenheit water gushing up through the cracks in the rock.

Read full story
3 comments
Holly, MI

Good Morrow! Come ye to the Faire! It’s Renaissance Time!

Every fall, there is a unique event that happens in Holly on the weekends. There are queens, courtiers, knights, and villagers meandering through the Hollygrove, enjoying mead, trenchers, giant turkey legs, and people watching all the other merry-making revelers. Each weekend is a particular theme starting with the Pirates and Pups theme for the first weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Upcoming Festivals and Fairs in Michigan during August 18-25

Southeast Michigan is rockin with some large festivals this weekend. Enjoy all the 4-H activities at the Armada Fair, eat your full of Cheeseburgers in Caseville, drive your classic car, or admire those who have them at the Woodward Dream Cruise. Whichever festival you choose to explore, whether it is in Detroit or on the west side of Michigan, each one is going to provide a ton of fun for you and your family this weekend. Here are the latest upcoming festivals and fairs in Michigan during August 18-25.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy