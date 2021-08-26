Detroit, MI

Driven to Win - Experience Racing in America at the Henry Ford Museum

Heather Raulerson

Driven to Win: Racing in America at Henry Ford MuseumHeather Raulerson

Calling all race fans! The Henry Ford Museum has an exciting exhibit that showcases all the ups and downs, the thrills and the danger from soapbox derbies to Indy car, stock car, and drag racing. Driven to Win: Racing in America will have you transported to the winner's circle through interactive displays that include historic race cars, a multisensory theater, a pit crew challenge, racing simulators, and more. You’ll get an in-depth look at race icons, the experiences, the culture, the spectacle, the risks, and the innovations centered in the world of 125 years of American auto sports.

One of the first race cars at Henry Ford MuseumHeather Raulerson

Start your race experience Inside the 4D cinematic experience “Fueled by Passion,” where you will get an all-access look into the hopes and dreams, successes, and failures of those who live and breathe racing every day. The film includes exclusive footage and interviews with the actual drivers, crew members, and engineers from five different forms of racing. The experience will make you feel like you are at the actual tracks, inside the vehicles, in the pits, and at the starting line as they follow each of their journeys, before, during, and after some of the most pivotal and notable races of the season.

In the Winner's CircleHeather Raulerson

Eight areas will have you an expert of all things racing after you finish walking through them. The Dawn of Racing is where you can explore the early days of racing. Igniting the Passion is where you’ll see stories of people who got the bug for racing young and maybe inspire your little one into the world of racing. In the Winner's Circle, you’ll see five remarkable race cars that showcase cutting-edge hardware, made record-setting victories, and introduced innovations that fundamentally changed auto racing.

Sports Car Performance Center - Ford GTHeather Raulerson

In the Sports Car Performance Center, you’ll see a full-size clay model of a Ford GT and how it compares to race cars. You’ll also see the car that took the 2016 Le Mans title and learn how race team engineers monitored the car’s telemetry data in real-time during the race.

Motorsports Performance Training areaHeather Raulerson

If you want to see if you have what it takes to be a race car driver, check out the Motorsports Performance Training area. Put your motor skills to the test and see if you have the ability to make the split-second decisions that are often the difference between winning and losing or try your hand at seeing if you can hack it as part of the pit crew.

In the Driver’s Seat zone Interactive experienceHeather Raulerson

Out of the six interactive experiences, there might be a slight wait for this interactive experience. In the Driver’s Seat zone, visitors can experience all the realism without the risks of the sport through six interlinked full-motion racing simulators. This 15-minute virtual ride allows visitors to drive the world’s fastest cars on the most challenging tracks on the planet and includes a five-minute qualifying session followed by genuine, wheel-to-wheel competition.

1906 Locomobile “Old 16”Heather Raulerson

When you walk through the exhibit, you’ll also see an unprecedented collection of some of the most significant vehicles in the world of racing, including the 1906 Locomobile “Old 16,” the first American car to win a major international road race in the United States; the 1965 Lotus-Ford, the first rear-engine car to win the Indianapolis 500; the 1965 Goldenrod, which held a land speed record of 409.277 mph for wheel-driven cars until 1991; the 1967 Ford Mark IV, which earned an all-American victory at Le Mans with Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt at the wheel; the 1988 Chevrolet-powered Penske PC-17, driven by Rick Mears for the third of his four Indy 500 wins; and a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, a track-ready performance car used in engineering tests at Germany’s celebrated Nurburgring racing circuit. And Trevor Bayne's #21 Daytona 500 winner making him the youngest winner in history at 20 years old. Holy cow, that is impressive!

Trevor Bayne's Daytona 500 Winning Race CarHeather Raulerson

If you want a unique family fun afternoon, bring the gang out to the Henry Ford Museum and immerse yourself in the stories, images, thrills, and sounds of auto racing. Vroom! Vroom!

Heather is a freelance writer and photographer who loves slow travel where she can stay in one place to get to know the local scenery and culture. She is the owner of Raulersongirlstravel, a travel website sharing her solo adventures and photographs around the world.

