Phoenix, AZ

Maybe they should name him "Lucky." Phoenix firefighters rescue kitten caught in a sewer drain for a week

Heather Michon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1ktT_0dFT1EJ200
Arizona Humane Society Facebook Page

It took two days, a trap, and several cans of cat food, but Phoenix firefighters have rescued a kitten stuck in a downtown storm drain.

Fire Station 61 was called to 20th Street and Indian School Road earlier this week after multiple reports of “meowing” coming from under a manhole cover. He may have been stuck underground for a week or more.

The tiny kitten would hide whenever firefighters approached, so they set down some food and water and eventually placed a humane trap with food at the bottom of the shaft. Video taken at the scene shows firefighters cheering as the feisty, vocal little kitty was pulled to the surface.

He was taken to the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. This facility is the largest hospital for homeless pets in the Southwest and serves 11,000 patients annually.

Aside from a bad case of fleas, the kitten seemed to be doing well when it arrived at the hospital. A firefighter told the vet that the little guy had been eating “like a pig,” and had gobbled down a least two cans of food already.

There’s no word yet on what happens to the kitten next, although “word on the street is that one of the firefighters is interested in adopting the little squirt,” says the Facebook post.

This little guy may find a home fast, but AHS currently has more than 100 other animals up for adoption. This “ethical no-kill shelter” does not euthanize animals for lack of space. According to their website, they care for 15,000 animals a year and conduct more than 9,000 investigations into reports of animal cruelty.

As part of their holiday #EmptytheShelter program, they are waiving all adoption fees from December 6 to December 20.

You can view all available pets here.

AHS has two adoption sites: at their South Campus facility at 1521 W. Dobbins Road, and the PetSmart at 4380 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about US politics, books, travel, local news, and exciting innovations.

Charlottesville, VA
15 followers

More from Heather Michon

Virginia State

Virginia wildlife authorities ask for public's help in halting mystery illness killing birds across the region

Something is killing birds across the Mid-Atlantic states and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking for the public's help in trying to halt the spread of this mystery illness.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

COVID positivity rate falls below 1% in Blue Ridge Health District

Virginia COVID vaccination rates continue to climbTorstensimon/Pixabay. Data from the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD), which serves Charlottesville and five surrounding counties in Central Virginia, shows that the 7-day average COVID test positivity rate has fallen to just 0.8%.

Read full story
Charlottesville, VA

Digital history project hopes to “complicate” Confederate-dominated history of University of Virginia in Civil War

Screenshot of UVA Unionists websiteNau Center/University of Virginia. Historians from the John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia officially launched their second digital history project during a webinar on Tuesday, May 4.

Read full story
1 comments
Delaware State

Archaeologists discover lost slave cemetery at Founding Father’s 18th Century plantation

John Dickinson's Poplar HallImage courtesy of the Historic American Building Survey / Public Domain. After two years of intense searching, state archaeologists in Delaware say they have located the burying ground for the enslaved workers at Poplar Hall, the Colonial-era plantation of Founder John Dickenson.

Read full story

Help solve the mystery of unnamed WWII soldiers and civilians

(Image: Malachi Witt/Pixabay) Not long after World War II veteran Richard E. Perkins died in the summer of 2014, his children found a nondescript cookie tin in the bottom of his closet.

Read full story

Survey Finds Americans Not Ready to Get Back to 'Normal'

(Image: ActionVance/Unsplash) With about 25% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and states beginning to lift more of the restrictions on businesses, events, and travel, an increasing number of Americans are going to be able to start to pick up where normal life left off just over a year ago.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy