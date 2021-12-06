Maybe they should name him "Lucky." Phoenix firefighters rescue kitten caught in a sewer drain for a week

It took two days, a trap, and several cans of cat food, but Phoenix firefighters have rescued a kitten stuck in a downtown storm drain.

Fire Station 61 was called to 20th Street and Indian School Road earlier this week after multiple reports of “meowing” coming from under a manhole cover. He may have been stuck underground for a week or more.

The tiny kitten would hide whenever firefighters approached, so they set down some food and water and eventually placed a humane trap with food at the bottom of the shaft. Video taken at the scene shows firefighters cheering as the feisty, vocal little kitty was pulled to the surface.

He was taken to the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital . This facility is the largest hospital for homeless pets in the Southwest and serves 11,000 patients annually.

Aside from a bad case of fleas, the kitten seemed to be doing well when it arrived at the hospital. A firefighter told the vet that the little guy had been eating “like a pig,” and had gobbled down a least two cans of food already.

There’s no word yet on what happens to the kitten next, although “word on the street is that one of the firefighters is interested in adopting the little squirt,” says the Facebook post.

This little guy may find a home fast, but AHS currently has more than 100 other animals up for adoption. This “ethical no-kill shelter” does not euthanize animals for lack of space. According to their website, they care for 15,000 animals a year and conduct more than 9,000 investigations into reports of animal cruelty.

As part of their holiday #EmptytheShelter program, they are waiving all adoption fees from December 6 to December 20.

You can view all available pets here .

AHS has two adoption sites: at their South Campus facility at 1521 W. Dobbins Road, and the PetSmart at 4380 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale.