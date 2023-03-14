Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars for Easter

Heather King

Make your favorite chocolate chip cookie bars with pastel egg shaped white chocolate creme chips or M&M's for Easter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIRwE_0lIBqpWi00
Photo byHezzi-D

This post may include affiliate links or ads. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. The website earns a commission from ads.

Every time I go to the market I like to look at the holiday aisle to see if there are any new and exciting baking items.  Sometimes it's a box cake mix, sometimes it's a new pack of sprinkles, and other times it's a new baking chip.

When I went to my local market last week I found a fun package of cereal cookies and egg shaped white creme chips for baking.  I picked up a pack of each and was excited to go home and get baking.

I actually had a hard time coming up with an idea for the white creme chips.   I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with them so in the end I simply turned them into Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars.

Ingredients:

  • flour
  • baking powder
  • salt
  • butter
  • brown sugar
  • sugar
  • egg
  • vanilla paste
  • chocolate chips
  • Hershey's egg shaped White Creme Chips (or pastel M&M's)

To make the cookies:   Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.  In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.  In a large bowl cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar.  Add in the eggs and vanilla paste and mix well. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix well.  Fold in the chocolate chips and egg shaped chips.

To Bake the Cookies:  Spray an 8 x 8 baking dish.  Pour the mixture into the baking dish.  Sprinkle with more egg shaped chips.  Bake for 25 minutes.  Remove from oven and cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVPO1_0lIBqpWi00
Photo byHezzi-D

What I did was take my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and adapted it to make it into a pan of 8 x 8 cookie bars.   While the ingredients are mostly the same, the portions are not.

After mixing up the dough I added in the chocolate chips and egg shaped chips to the mix.   You can simply pour it into the pan at this point or you can pour it into the pan then sprinkle with more egg shaped chips so that they really stand out.

Can I double the recipe?

Yes you can!  This recipe is easily doubled and then baked in a 9 x 13 baking dish at 350 for 22-25 minutes.

Can I make these into cookies?

You sure can!  Using the recipe below scoop the dough by round tablespoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet.  Bake at 375 degrees for 11-13 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the center of the cookies are set.

Can I use a different flavor of chips?

You can use whatever flavor chips you would typically use for cookie bars.   Because I used a white creme chip in this recipe I went with milk chocolate chips.  If you are using pastel M&M's you can definitely pair it with white chocolate chips.  Other options are peanut butter chips, butterscotch chips, or dark chocolate chips.

How do I remove the bars from the pan?

To get out the first bar I always make sure to cut firmly into the cookie on all sides, including the ones touching the sides of the pan.  Then I use a very small metal spatula, like THIS ONE, to help get it cleanly out of the pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1YtB_0lIBqpWi00
Photo byHezzi-D

I also decided to put a few sprinkles on top of my cookie bars.  I did this for the last 5 minutes of baking.  While the chips are pastel, then sprinkles I used are bold Easter colors.   The sprinkles came from Sweets & Treats because they have amazing sprinkles.

You can also choose to put coarse sugar or sprinkles on top of the cookie bars if desired.  Then cut them into squares and share them for the Easter holiday!

More Easter Cookie Recipes:

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable Easter Cookie recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# easter# cookies# dessert# easy desserts# easter desserts

Comments / 0

Published by

Heather is a full time special education teacher, a mother to one boy, and a food and lifestyle blogger. You can count on her to share easy weeknight meals that the whole family will enjoy as well as decadent desserts that everyone will love!

Frostburg, MD
489 followers

More from Heather King

Coconut Cream Easter Eggs

Coconut Cream Easter Eggs are easy to make and have a creamy, sweet coconut filling with a rich chocolate coating. This post may include affiliate links or ads. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. The website earns a commission from ads.

Read full story
1 comments

Honey Milk Bread Rolls

Slightly sweet and light and fluffy, these Honey Milk Rolls are easy to make and bake during the week, for the holidays, or anytime!. This post may include affiliate links or ads. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. The website earns a commission from ads.

Read full story
Maryland State

Triple Berry Pie

Pi(e) Day is next week and this Triple Berry Pie with crumble topping is a favorite in our family!. Let's talk about berries. Earlier this year I had the awesome opportunity to fly down to Florida for a weekend of fun with Florida Strawberries. The entire weekend was dedicated to eating strawberries in different ways, seeing the strawberry fields, and learning about strawberry varieties. This was back in January when Florida Strawberries are in season but of course up here in Maryland nothing was in season.

Read full story

St. Patrick's Day Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot chocolate bombs made with green candy melts and filled with hot cocoa mix and Lucky Charms marshmallows then finished off with a white chocolate drizzle and gold sprinkles for a super fun holiday treat!

Read full story

Beef Vegetable Soup

Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup combines your favorite vegetables with hearty beef in a delicious broth that is sure to warm you up and fill you up this winter. When it's cold outside I like to use my slow cooker. It's nice to put a meal in the slow cooker in the morning and have it ready whenever I get home from work in the evening.

Read full story

Spicy Ranch Pretzels

A few weeks ago we headed on a mini vacation to the Chesapeake Bay. We decided to go there because it's only a few hours away, there's plenty to do, lots of good food, and awesome views of the Bay. We've gone the last few years and it's always a lot of fun.

Read full story

Colcannon: A Traditional Irish Side Dish

Irish cuisine is known for its simplicity and tasty ingredients, and Colcannon is a classic example of that. A traditional Irish side dish, Colcannon is a hearty combination of mashed potatoes, cabbage, and cheese.

Read full story
49 comments

Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza

Make your own personal pizzas in under 10 minutes in the Air Fryer! Customize them using your favorite toppings and cheeses. If there is one small appliance I use more than anything else in my kitchen it's my Air Fryer. In fact, it's one of the few things I leave out on my counter because of how often it gets used.

Read full story
2 comments

Cake Mix St. Patrick's Day Cookies

Celebrate this St. Patrick's Day in style with these easy and delicious cookies! With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of festive cookies that are sure to impress. This recipe is fun and easy to make.

Read full story

Easy Easter Dessert Board

Let your friends and family choose their own Easter sweets from this colorful collection of candies, cookies, fruits, and sweet quick breads on this Easter Dessert Charcuterie Board.

Read full story

Copycat Banana Bread Cookies

A delicious and thick banana bread cookie topped off with a thick cream cheese frosting and brown sugar bits on top. Are you guilty of never knowing how many bananas to buy? I am. It seems as though we either blow through them and need more in the middle of the week or we have 1 or 2 that sit forever until they are overly ripe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy