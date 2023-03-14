Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars for Easter

Make your favorite chocolate chip cookie bars with pastel egg shaped white chocolate creme chips or M&M's for Easter!

Photo by Hezzi-D

Every time I go to the market I like to look at the holiday aisle to see if there are any new and exciting baking items. Sometimes it's a box cake mix, sometimes it's a new pack of sprinkles, and other times it's a new baking chip.

When I went to my local market last week I found a fun package of cereal cookies and egg shaped white creme chips for baking. I picked up a pack of each and was excited to go home and get baking.

I actually had a hard time coming up with an idea for the white creme chips. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with them so in the end I simply turned them into Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars.

Ingredients:

flour

baking powder

salt

butter

brown sugar

sugar

egg

vanilla paste

chocolate chips

Hershey's egg shaped White Creme Chips (or pastel M&M's)

To make the cookies: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl cream together the butter, brown sugar, and sugar. Add in the eggs and vanilla paste and mix well. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips and egg shaped chips.

To Bake the Cookies: Spray an 8 x 8 baking dish. Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Sprinkle with more egg shaped chips. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

Photo by Hezzi-D

What I did was take my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and adapted it to make it into a pan of 8 x 8 cookie bars. While the ingredients are mostly the same, the portions are not.

After mixing up the dough I added in the chocolate chips and egg shaped chips to the mix. You can simply pour it into the pan at this point or you can pour it into the pan then sprinkle with more egg shaped chips so that they really stand out.

Can I double the recipe?

Yes you can! This recipe is easily doubled and then baked in a 9 x 13 baking dish at 350 for 22-25 minutes.

Can I make these into cookies?

You sure can! Using the recipe below scoop the dough by round tablespoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 11-13 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the center of the cookies are set.

Can I use a different flavor of chips?

You can use whatever flavor chips you would typically use for cookie bars. Because I used a white creme chip in this recipe I went with milk chocolate chips. If you are using pastel M&M's you can definitely pair it with white chocolate chips. Other options are peanut butter chips, butterscotch chips, or dark chocolate chips.

How do I remove the bars from the pan?

To get out the first bar I always make sure to cut firmly into the cookie on all sides, including the ones touching the sides of the pan. Then I use a very small metal spatula, like THIS ONE, to help get it cleanly out of the pan.

Photo by Hezzi-D

I also decided to put a few sprinkles on top of my cookie bars. I did this for the last 5 minutes of baking. While the chips are pastel, then sprinkles I used are bold Easter colors. The sprinkles came from Sweets & Treats because they have amazing sprinkles.

You can also choose to put coarse sugar or sprinkles on top of the cookie bars if desired. Then cut them into squares and share them for the Easter holiday!

