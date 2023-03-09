Triple Berry Pie

Heather King

Pi(e) Day is next week and this Triple Berry Pie with crumble topping is a favorite in our family!

Let's talk about berries.   Earlier this year I had the awesome opportunity to fly down to Florida for a weekend of fun with Florida Strawberries.  The entire weekend was dedicated to eating strawberries in different ways, seeing the strawberry fields, and learning about strawberry varieties.  This was back in January when Florida Strawberries are in season but of course up here in Maryland nothing was in season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xxEH_0lCTy9hJ00
Photo byHezzi-D

This post may include affiliate links or ads. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. The website earns a commission from ads.

After that weekend I was a little strawberry crazy.   Every week I went to the store and bought a container until they were out of season.  Unfortunately there's about a 2-3 month time lapse in between when they are in season and when our strawberries are finally in season.  I am happy to report that they are finally in season here in Maryland!

So what does that mean?   Well a friend of mine has a family farm where they do U Pick strawberries.  The price is insanely cheap so I always go out and get about 5 or 6 pounds.   I end up canning 3 or 4 pounds as jam to use during the winter months but then I always have a few pounds left over to play with.  This year all my brain could think about were pies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081gq9_0lCTy9hJ00
Photo byHezzi-D

I love a good pie for so many reasons.   Pies are super easy to make especially if you use pie dough that's already made.   Don't get me wrong, there's nothing like homemade pie crust but there are some good ones out there.   I always keep a box of pie crust dough in my refrigerator in case I want to whip up a pie.

Berry pies are pretty easy to make.   While you can make a filling that needs to be cooked prior to putting it in the pie crust, I like whipping up a very simple filling that only takes a few minutes.  I figure it's going in the oven after it's in the crust so why cook it down first?   Plus the berries stay more together if they aren't cooked first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt4QN_0lCTy9hJ00
Photo byHezzi-D

This pie was actually made for my mom's birthday and then again a few weeks later for a dinner party I hosted.   The Triple Berry Pie consists of strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.  Of course you can sub in raspberries for one of the other berries or just use two berries instead of one.  Make it the way you and your family like.

I love this pie because it's not too sweet.  It has a great tartness to it which I love in a good pie.  The pie crust gets flaky and golden brown and the berries combine together in a delicious sweet and tart filling.   Then there is a sweet crumble topping on top.  It's the perfect early summer pie and is great for summer parties and picnics.

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable Triple Berry Pie recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Triple Berry Pie.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pie# pie day# berries# berry pie# dessert

Comments / 0

Published by

Heather is a full time special education teacher, a mother to one boy, and a food and lifestyle blogger. You can count on her to share easy weeknight meals that the whole family will enjoy as well as decadent desserts that everyone will love!

Frostburg, MD
439 followers

More from Heather King

Honey Milk Bread Rolls

Slightly sweet and light and fluffy, these Honey Milk Rolls are easy to make and bake during the week, for the holidays, or anytime!. This post may include affiliate links or ads. If you purchase anything through the affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. The website earns a commission from ads.

Read full story

St. Patrick's Day Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot chocolate bombs made with green candy melts and filled with hot cocoa mix and Lucky Charms marshmallows then finished off with a white chocolate drizzle and gold sprinkles for a super fun holiday treat!

Read full story

Beef Vegetable Soup

Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup combines your favorite vegetables with hearty beef in a delicious broth that is sure to warm you up and fill you up this winter. When it's cold outside I like to use my slow cooker. It's nice to put a meal in the slow cooker in the morning and have it ready whenever I get home from work in the evening.

Read full story

Spicy Ranch Pretzels

A few weeks ago we headed on a mini vacation to the Chesapeake Bay. We decided to go there because it's only a few hours away, there's plenty to do, lots of good food, and awesome views of the Bay. We've gone the last few years and it's always a lot of fun.

Read full story

Colcannon: A Traditional Irish Side Dish

Irish cuisine is known for its simplicity and tasty ingredients, and Colcannon is a classic example of that. A traditional Irish side dish, Colcannon is a hearty combination of mashed potatoes, cabbage, and cheese.

Read full story
48 comments

Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza

Make your own personal pizzas in under 10 minutes in the Air Fryer! Customize them using your favorite toppings and cheeses. If there is one small appliance I use more than anything else in my kitchen it's my Air Fryer. In fact, it's one of the few things I leave out on my counter because of how often it gets used.

Read full story
2 comments

Cake Mix St. Patrick's Day Cookies

Celebrate this St. Patrick's Day in style with these easy and delicious cookies! With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of festive cookies that are sure to impress. This recipe is fun and easy to make.

Read full story

Easy Easter Dessert Board

Let your friends and family choose their own Easter sweets from this colorful collection of candies, cookies, fruits, and sweet quick breads on this Easter Dessert Charcuterie Board.

Read full story

Copycat Banana Bread Cookies

A delicious and thick banana bread cookie topped off with a thick cream cheese frosting and brown sugar bits on top. Are you guilty of never knowing how many bananas to buy? I am. It seems as though we either blow through them and need more in the middle of the week or we have 1 or 2 that sit forever until they are overly ripe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy