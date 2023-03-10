Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup combines your favorite vegetables with hearty beef in a delicious broth that is sure to warm you up and fill you up this winter.

Photo by Hezzi-D

When it's cold outside I like to use my slow cooker. It's nice to put a meal in the slow cooker in the morning and have it ready whenever I get home from work in the evening.

We tend to make soup once a week in the winter. While sometimes I make it on the stove top other times it's nice to be able to make it in the slow cooker, especially whenever we have a busy evening.

One of the great things about Beef Vegetable Soup is that you can use just about any fresh or frozen vegetable in this soup. Use what you have in your pantry, your freezer, or whatever is on sale at the market.

INGREDIENTS:

Beef (stew meat)

olive oil

salt

black pepper

carrots

celery

onion

garlic cloves

beef broth

canned corn

canned green beans

canned peas

diced tomatoes

potato

sage

thyme

To Make the Soup: Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add in the onions, celery, and carrots and saute for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for one minute. Move the vegetables to the outside of the pan and add in the beef. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook for 5-6 minutes or until it's browned on all sides. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker along with all the other ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Photo by Hezzi-D

This week beef stew meat was on sale at the market so I thought it would be a good time to make beef vegetable soup in the slow cooker. It’s easy to make and it’s fairly healthy.

I know many people make it with all canned vegetables, but I like to use as many fresh vegetables as possible. You can basically use any vegetables that your family enjoys.

CAN I USE CANNED VEGETABLES OR FROZEN VEGETABLES INSTEAD OF FRESH?

If you prefer to use all canned or frozen vegetables feel free. Canned potatoes work well in this recipe. Frozen peas and corn are good choices as well. You can even buy a large bag of frozen, cut up vegetables and use those in this recipe.

WHAT FRESH VEGETABLES CAN I USE?

If you want to use fresh corn on the cob grab a few ears and cut the corn off. You can also use fresh green beans, peas, potatoes, or mushrooms in this recipe. Since it cooks on low for a long period of time just about any fresh vegetable will work.

CAN I USE SOMETHING BESIDES BEEF STEW MEAT?

You can use any type of beef you'd like. I usually use stew meat because it's made to sit for a long period of time in a soup or stew. However, if a cheaper cut of beef steak is on sale feel free to buy that and cut it into small pieces for the soup.

CAN I FREEZE THIS SOUP?

While you could freeze it I wouldn't. Freezing vegetables in soup then thawing them and recooking really changes the consistency of the vegetables and it doesn't end up tasting very good.

CAN I MAKE THIS WITHOUT THE BEEF?

Yes! If you want vegetable soup simply leave out the beef and add vegetable broth instead of beef broth.

This recipe requires about 10-15 minutes of hands on time and the rest of the time is for it cooking in the slow cooker. So if you want an easy morning you can cook the vegetables and beef the night before and just add it to the slow cooker in the morning.

If you don't want to use a slow cooker you can make this soup on the stove top. Simply start by cooking the celery, onion, and carrots in a stock pot or Dutch Oven.

Photo by Hezzi-D

Then add the beef and the remaining ingredients to the pot and simmer for 45 minutes. If your fresh vegetables aren't quite cooked let the soup simmer for another 15 minutes.

This soup is delicious. It has a rich beef broth with plenty of flavor from the vegetables.

Because of all the vegetables in the soup it's also very hearty and filling. We serve it with piping hot rolls to make it a complete meal.

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable Beef Vegetable Soup recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Soup.