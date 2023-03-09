Spicy Ranch Pretzels

A few weeks ago we headed on a mini vacation to the Chesapeake Bay.  We decided to go there because it's only a few hours away, there's plenty to do, lots of good food, and awesome views of the Bay.  We've gone the last few years and it's always a lot of fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzlpL_0l3w4FJC00
Photo byHezzi-D

A few days before we left I started looking for some snacks to pack for the trip down and while we are there.  I know that sitting in the sun always leaves me hungry and I didn't want to have to drive somewhere to get a snack or buy something from the vending machine.  I immediately thought of the Spicy Ranch Pretzels one of my coworkers makes.  They are so good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bRZm_0l3w4FJC00
Photo byHezzi-D

I started searching for the recipe but couldn't find it.  I'm not really surprised since I've been cleaning this house top to bottom and getting rid of so many different things.   So I used what I knew about the pretzels and made up my own recipe.

I combined a bunch of seasonings in a bowl along with a packet of Ranch seasoning.  I tossed it together and hoped for the best.  Then I placed a bag of pretzels in a zip top bag and poured vegetable oil into the bag.  Then I poured in the seasonings, shook it up, and let it sit for a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UV7o_0l3w4FJC00
Photo byHezzi-D

After letting the pretzels sit I popped them in the oven.   They came out, I let them cool, and then I tried them.  They were spicy and delicious.   The only problem was that while there was seasoning on every pretzel, it didn't stick too well.   I'm going to have to find a solution for this next time but these pretzels were still delicious.  They were perfect for snacking on in the car and in our hotel.

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable Spicy Ranch Pretzel recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Spicy Ranch Pretzels.

