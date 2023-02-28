Colcannon: A Traditional Irish Side Dish

Irish cuisine is known for its simplicity and tasty ingredients, and Colcannon is a classic example of that. A traditional Irish side dish, Colcannon is a hearty combination of mashed potatoes, cabbage, and cheese.

It's almost St. Patrick's Day! Do you have any plans for this Irish holiday? We usually don't do too much besides wearing green and eating some Irish food. I will usually make a chocolate mint dessert as well.

Photo by Hezzi-D

In celebrating St. Patrick's Day I wanted to bring a taste of Ireland to my kitchen and what better way to do that then use Kerrygold cheese and butter! I decided to make Colcannon which is a traditional Irish side dish.

Surprisingly, I've never made Colcannon. It's an Irish side dish made using potatoes and cabbage. Since potatoes are basically a food group for me and my husband loves cabbage, putting the two of them together into one dish is kind of like a dream come true for the two of us.

Photo by Hezzi-D

Ingredients:

potatoes (I use Russet potatoes but you can use your favorite large potato)

butter (I prefer to use unsalted in this recipe)

sea salt (You can use table salt if you do not have sea salt)

black pepper (fresh ground is best)

sour cream

egg

cabbage (I head of green cabbage is best and traditional in this recipe)

onion (I like to use sweet yellow onion but use your favorite type)

garlic cloves (You can use whole garlic cloves or buy already chopped garlic to save time)

chicken bouillon cubes (you can also use chicken broth or stock)

Skellig cheese (made by Kerrygold, you can substitute a sweet cheddar cheese if needed)

Dubliner cheese (also made by Kerrygold)

To prepare the dish I made homemade mashed potatoes using sour cream, unsalted butter, and boiled potatoes. I like that I could control the flavor and the consistency of the potatoes by making them myself.

After they were mashed to the proper consistency I pan fried the cabbage with some garlic and onions. This gave the cabbage a ton of flavor. Then I mixed everything together and put it in a baking dish.

Photo by Hezzi-D

What is Colcannon?

It's an Irish side dish made with boiled potatoes and cabbage. The basic Irish recipe is potatoes, butter, milk, and cabbage.

Do I have to make the mashed potatoes from scratch?

You do not have to make them from scratch but it is the best way to do it. If you use a boxed mashed potato make sure to add some sour cream and butter to them and reduce the amount of liquid so that they are thicker but have a lot of flavor.

Do I have to use the Irish cheeses?

You don't have to but because it is an Irish side dish these Kerrygold cheeses are really the best to put in this dish. Also, if you aren't big on cheese (and if you aren't we cannot be friends) you can leave it out of the recipe as the traditional recipe doesn't have cheese in it. But know that the cheese makes it so good.

What cheese can I substitute?

You can use any cheddar cheese in place of the cheeses. A sweet cheddar is recommended but not needed. You could also use part cheddar and part Parmesan to get a similar flavor to Dubliner.

My personal favorite part of the whole dish was sprinkling the Irish cheeses on top of it. It's not a lot of cheese, just enough to give the potatoes some of the delicious, creamy flavor of Dubliner and a touch of sweetness from the Skellig. It really added a lot to this already awesome dish.

The potatoes were the perfect side dish to go with our baked chicken. They would also go great with grilled sausage or corned beef.

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable Colcannon recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Colcannon.