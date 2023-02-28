Air Fryer Tortilla Pizza

Make your own personal pizzas in under 10 minutes in the Air Fryer! Customize them using your favorite toppings and cheeses.

Photo by Hezzi-D

If there is one small appliance I use more than anything else in my kitchen it's my Air Fryer. In fact, it's one of the few things I leave out on my counter because of how often it gets used.

Years ago my friend loaned me hers to see if I liked it and while I did like it I didn't feel like I needed one. Fast forward six years and one kid later and I use it all the time. I almost always use it to cook something for my son.

While we use the Air Fryer a lot for heating things up or making frozen foods I've been cooking in it more and more. One of my recent favorite things to make in it are these easy tortilla pizzas.

Ingredients:

flour tortillas

pizza sauce

oregano

salt and pepper

mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

pepperoni

To Make the Pizzas: Place the tortillas on the air fryer baking pan. Divide the sauce between the two tortillas and spread it to within a half inch of the edge. Sprinkle with oregano, salt, and pepper. Top with the Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Place the pepperoni on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 6-8 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Photo by Hezzi-D

One of my favorite things about these are that you can make one for every person in your family. That means everyone gets the pizza that they want.

You can switch up the sauce type, the cheese type, and all of the toppings. It's even a great way to get the kids involved! My four year old happily sprinkled cheese on his and put on the pepperoni. He thought it was super fun. Older kids could make these for lunch on their own.

Can I use corn tortillas?

I have not tried corn tortillas and I don't know if they would crisp up or hold up as well. So I would use flour tortillas or else be cautious and experiment if using a flour tortilla.

Can I make these in the oven?

Yes you can. Place on a baking sheet and into a preheat oven at 425 degrees for 6 or 7 minutes. Remove and cool for 1-2 minutes before cutting and serving.

Can I put these on the rack of the air fryer?

No you really can't. Because the tortillas are a little flimsy before they get crisp you risk them falling down through the rack and onto the bottom. Use a baking sheet that came with your air fryer or you can put down a piece of foil before putting the tortillas in the air fryer.

Photo by Hezzi-D

One thing to note is to keep the sauce and cheese measurements the same even if you change the type of sauce of cheese. If you put too much sauce or cheese on these it will spill off the tortilla and cause it to be soggy and a big mess.

If you have a basket type air fryer you can cook these right in the basket as long as it's at least a few inches from the top of the air fryer. If it's too close to the top then the top of the pizza will burn. My basket is about an inch or two from the top and that's too close so I use the baking sheet instead.

These air fryer tortilla pizzas are great to make for lunches because of how quick they are. I can fit three of them in my air fryer at a time but depending on the size of yours you may only be able to fit in one or two.

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable pizza recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Easy Air Fryer Tortilla Pizzas.