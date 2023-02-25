Cake Mix St. Patrick's Day Cookies

Heather King

Celebrate this St. Patrick's Day in style with these easy and delicious cookies! With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of festive cookies that are sure to impress. This recipe is fun and easy to make.

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner.  I've been looking at recipes that I can make to celebrate the holiday.

I tend to do a lot of chocolate and mint desserts or red velvet desserts for St. Patty's Day.  It seems like these are two of the more popular flavor combinations.

This year I wanted to make a fun cookie using holiday sprinkles but I wanted it to be something easy.  I found these fun and simple St. Patrick's Day Cake Mix Cookies.

Ingredients:

  • box of white or yellow cake mix (use whatever brand you would normally use)
  • baking soda
  • eggs
  • vegetable oil (you can use corn oil or coconut oil instead if you'd like)
  • vanilla extract (use a good quality one made without water)
  • St. Patrick's Day sprinkles (use any green sprinkles or jimmies as long as they don't have the hard balls in the mix)

Using a boxed cake mix and just a few ingredients I was able to whip up the dough in about 5 minutes.   Then I scoured my pantry for green sprinkles that would look good in these cookies.

Try to get sprinkles that don't have the big, hard balls in them.   I have a ton of sprinkle mixes that have these in them and they are gorgeous but they don't work well for cookies because you can't see them when you bite into the cookie and they are pretty hard. 

Can I use a different flavor cake mix?

Of course you can.  I like using yellow or white cake mix because you can see the sprinkles best and you can dye the cookies green if you'd like.  However, you can totally use a chocolate cake mix or even coconut if you want too.

Can I add chocolate chips to the mix?

You can add up to ¾ of a cup of chocolate chips or other flavored chips to the mix.  Bake per the directions.

Can I freeze these cookies?

Yes!  Bake the cookies and let them cool completely. Then flash freeze them on a cookie sheet for 20 minutes.   Once they are frozen put them in a freezer bag and store for up to 4 months.  When ready to use let them thaw in the refrigerator. 

How do I store these cookies?

Store the cookies in an air tight container at room temperature for up to 5 days. 

These cookies are super easy to make. Just grab your favorite cake mix and mix in a few ingredients. Then add colorful holiday sprinkles to the batter.

The cookies bake up in about 10 minutes. Once they are out of the oven you can top with more sprinkles, cover them in frosting, or just enjoy them as they are.

Since these are St. Patricks' Day cookies I added gold sprinkles to the top as soon as they came out of the oven so that they would stick to the hot cookies. Then I let them cool completely.

Visit Hezzi-D's Books and Cooks for the complete printable quick bread recipe with amounts for each ingredient and tips for making my Easy St. Patrick's Day Cookies.

