Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions

Icy conditions concern for morning commute

Photo by Aaron Burden/Unsplash

On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”

On Wednesday morning, as the temperature dropped and frost covered the windshields, teachers began preparing for adjusted schedules in anticipation of emergency weather conditions. While there is no threat of snow, the National Weather Service increased its projected ice totals across Maryland for Thursday morning.

National Weather Service projects .1 to .25" of ice in 1/3 of Montgomery County. So while some roads will be just wet, other areas will have significant issues with ice. Nonetheless, all schools within MCPS will follow the same guidelines for delays and closures.

Meteorologist Justin Berk shared that this is “One of the classic complicated weather events that do not affect everyone the same way.” As school systems monitor the forecasted weather, several began issuing decisions by 6 pm on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the messy morning commute, the Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Montgomery County Public Schools have already issued a two-hour delay.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is monitoring the impact of the forecasted weather. According to their weather update, they will likely not make any decisions on Thursday’s school operations until the morning. In the meantime, students and staff were encouraged to charge Chromebooks and laptops and make them ready to be used at home if needed.

According to Meteorologist Mike Thomas the big concern for this weather event is freezing rain, not snow.

As with all school decisions regarding weather, transporting students safely to school is a high priority. Therefore, communities are advised to check their school system’s emergency closure information for further updates on delays and closures.