Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's route

When is Santa coming to your neighborhood?

Santa waving from his perch Photo by Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

It’s that time of year again when Santa takes his annual route atop a fire truck to see his friends in Gaithersburg. Every December, Gaithersburg can hear fire truck sirens accompanied by cheerful holiday music. It can only mean one thing! Santa is back in town.

As the vehicle slowly makes its way down neighborhood streets, Santa waves to his friend from his perch. Neighborhood kids squeal and jump up and down with delight as they wave at the jolly man who smiles back at them. It is a fun way to bring holiday lights and bring some nighttime holiday cheer.

The Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department (GWGVFD) has posted its annual Santa Run to its webpage. They plan to visit neighborhoods on Saturday and Sunday evenings in December.

Santa's plans to visit Gaithersburg neighborhoods on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18.

Check out Santa’s route HERE . A computer is the best way to view the routes. Each color is a different day for Santa’s Run. Click on each color route to see which day Santa will visit your neighborhood.

Santa and his crew attempt to visit as many houses as possible but may only make it down some roads. In addition, inclement weather may cause them to postpone or cancel the event. GWGVFD will post updates on its webpage and Facebook page.

The Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department operates two stations with volunteer and career personnel: Station 8 on the corner of Montgomery Village Avenue and Russell Avenue and Station 28 on the corner of Muncaster Mill and Shady Grove Roads.

For nearly 80 years, GWGVFD has been serving the communities of Gaithersburg, Washington Grove, Derwood, and Montgomery Village. Many of their members have served more than 20 years as firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians.